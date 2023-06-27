The Toronto Raptors ranked 28th in the NBA in three-pointing shooting last season. The team attempted to address the need for better outside shooting with the selection of Bill Self product Gradey Dick of the Kansas Jayhawks.

The sharpshooter Dick was taken 13th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. A 6-foot-6 forward with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, the former Jayhawks star and national champion has been dubbed “The Most Interesting Rookie” in the league.

Apart from the charisma possessed by Dick, a graduate of Sunrise Christian Academy, the Kansas rookie feels as though he has “hit the jackpot” through his selection by the Raptors.

Dick cited the beautiful ambiance of the city of Toronto as well as the genuine demeanor of its residents as reasons why he's excited about this newest chapter of his career.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I think I hit the jackpot." Gradey Dick is already loving the city of Toronto 👀 pic.twitter.com/3pTtlivMvW — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) June 26, 2023

The Raptors finished 9th in the East just a few years after winning the NBA title in 2019. Since then, superstar Kawhi Leonard fled for Los Angeles, center Marc Gasol retired and the team's championship core began to fracture in different areas. The team may trade 2019 star Pascal Siakam soon. Free agent possibilities include Gary Trent, Jr., Talen Horton-Tucker and others.

Head Coach Darko Rajakovic is expected to bring a calming presence to the Raptors. He was instrumental in the development of young players in Memphis, where the Grizzlies made several exciting playoff runs recently.

The Raptors have several free agent options to fill out their roster alongside Dick in 2023. The team's top free agent targets include Fred VanVleet, Donte DiVincenzo and D'Angelo Russell among others.