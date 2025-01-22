The Baltimore Ravens' 2024 season came to a heartbreaking conclusion with a narrow loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Despite boasting a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl, the early postseason exit highlighted areas in need of refinement. Now, the Ravens have their sights set on 2025. As such, their offseason priorities must focus on strategic upgrades through free agency to turn their championship aspirations into reality.

A Season Marked by Triumphs and Disappointment

In 2024, the Ravens once again reigned supreme in the AFC North. They showcased one of the most formidable rosters in the conference. The acquisition of Derrick Henry added a new dimension to their offense. He was such a perfect complement to superstar QB Lamar Jackson. Meanwhile, a defense that struggled early found its rhythm as the season progressed. Not surprisingly, Jackson delivered another MVP-worthy season. He solidified the value of the extension he signed in 2023, which is proving to be a savvy investment.

With a healthy Jackson under center, Baltimore consistently remains in the championship conversation. Head coach John Harbaugh continues to demonstrate why he’s one of the league’s best. In addition, general manager Eric DeCosta’s roster-building acumen has kept the team competitive. This winning combination propelled Baltimore to another division crown and an emphatic Wild Card victory over their rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, their playoff journey ended in the Divisional Round, falling to the Bills in a tightly contested game.

To secure a third consecutive AFC North title in 2025 and make a deeper postseason run, the Ravens will need to focus on key offseason improvements.

Here we'll look at the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 NFL free agency targets after heartbreaking playoff loss to Bills.

DJ Reed: Strengthening the Secondary

One of the key lessons from the Ravens’ playoff loss to Buffalo was their secondary’s difficulty in handling elite receivers. This is where New York Jets cornerback DJ Reed presents a compelling solution to this issue. Reed is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason and should be a priority target for Baltimore.

In 2024, Reed played 14 games with the Jets. He amassed 64 total tackles, a sack, and 11 passes defended. At 28 years old, Reed is in his prime and has the skill set to make an immediate impact on the Ravens’ defense. Sure, his price tag will surely play a significant role in Baltimore’s decision. However, his fit within the team’s defensive philosophy makes him an excellent candidate to elevate their secondary. Yes, other talented cornerbacks are available. That said, Reed’s abilities make him a standout option to address a critical area of need.

Azeez Ojulari: Amplifying the Pass Rush

The Ravens’ defense has long thrived on pressuring quarterbacks, but their pass rush faltered in pivotal moments during the 2024 postseason. Standout New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari could reinvigorate their defensive front. Ranked among the top free agents of 2025, Ojulari would complement Baltimore’s defensive leaders like Roquan Smith and Kyle Van Noy.

Ojulari notched six sacks in just 11 games with five starts in 2024. That just showed his ability to disrupt opposing offenses. Turning 25 in June, he offers a blend of youth and proven production that fits Baltimore’s long-term vision. Adding Ojulari to their pass-rushing arsenal could sustain the Ravens’ reputation as a relentless defensive force.

Patrick Ricard: Revitalizing Offensive Versatility

Re-signing Patrick Ricard should be high on the Ravens’ offseason agenda. “Project Pat” possesses a rare skill set as a fullback and occasional lineman. This has made him indispensable to Baltimore’s offensive identity. The five-time Pro Bowler has been a cornerstone of the Ravens’ renowned rushing attack and continues to excel even at 30 years old.

As Baltimore looks to rejuvenate its offensive line, Ricard’s ability to pave the way for running backs and quarterback Lamar Jackson remains crucial. Retaining Ricard would reinforce the team’s commitment to its physical, run-first approach and provide a reliable veteran presence in their offensive scheme.

Noah Brown: Enhancing the Passing Game

Baltimore’s need for additional support in the wide receiver room became evident when their trade for Diontae Johnson didn’t pan out as hoped. Recall that Johnson got suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. As such, the Ravens still require another reliable target to complement Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers.

Sure, the Ravens don’t necessarily need a superstar receiver. Still, they do need a dependable playmaker who fits their system. Noah Brown of the Washington Commanders could be an ideal fit. Brown’s ability to stretch the field and contribute as a deep threat aligns with Baltimore’s vertical passing attack. Combined with tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, Brown’s presence could add another layer of efficiency and explosiveness to the Ravens’ offense.

A Promising Offseason Ahead

The Ravens’ 2024 season, though filled with highlights, revealed areas that require strategic improvement. By targeting DJ Reed, Azeez Ojulari, Patrick Ricard, and Noah Brown, Baltimore can address its most pressing needs and solidify its status as a Super Bowl contender. With a calculated approach in free agency and the unwavering leadership of Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh, the Ravens are poised to turn heartbreak into triumph. The path to success won’t be easy, but with the right moves, the Ravens can ensure they remain one of the NFL’s elite teams for years to come.