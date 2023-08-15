The Baltimore Ravens and players across football are grieving the loss of Alex Collins, the USFL running back who passed away at age 28.

Collins played the 2023 season with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL, and had his best season with the Ravens in 2017. His cause of death was not immediately revealed by authorities.

It was later revealed on Monday that Collins was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident on Monday.

Following his death, Collins received shout-outs from players and fans across the NFL, along with Ryan Mallett, who died recently in a drowning accident. Head Coach John Harbaugh released a statement after Collins' shocking death.

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens' MVP candidate at quarterback, released a message as well indicating he is praying for Collins and his family.

Collins rushed for 411 yards and two touchdowns during his last NFL season in 2021. He rushed for 973 yards and six touchdowns in 2017 with Harbaugh's team.

“I think both the Seahawks and Ravens should have #41 and #34 patches on their individual jerseys and have a moment of silence for him before they're week 9 game,” wrote on fan in response to Jackson's post.

“We gotta take better care of one another. Dying too young man,” another fan said.

The Ravens also released an official statement in response to Collins's tragic passing on Monday night.

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

The Ravens open the regular season on Sunday, September 10 at M&T Stadium against the Houston Texans. For Harbaugh, Jackson and the Ravens, it will be an opportunity to start what could be a special season off on the right foot.

It's also an opportunity to honor the memory and legacy of another promising young athlete, gone way too soon after a career filled with incredible memories, camaraderie and brotherhood in the NFL and USFL alike.