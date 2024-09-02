The Baltimore Ravens are thrilled to have Derrick Henry as their lead back in 2024. Henry is the perfect complement to Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens offense. In fact, he thought there was a chance he could become a Raven last year at the trade deadline. Henry said “hell yes” when asked if he watched the AFC Championship game and wondered what could have been if he were in Baltimore.

Now, Henry is finally a member of the Ravens. He may not get to play in the AFC Championship game, but he can at least get a taste of revenge against the Chiefs in Week 1.

“I was wishing I could suit up that day [when I was] watching that game,” Henry said. “But yes, now it's my turn, so [I have] to take advantage of it. It's going to be a hell of a game.”

There is no love lost between Henry and the Chiefs. Henry has played Kansas City six times in his career and ran for 672 yards and eight touchdowns against them. He'll look to add to those totals in Week 1.

“They are a great team, have been a great team for a while now. Their defense is solid,” Henry said. “I think they are solid from top to bottom, have willing tacklers, [and] they are disruptive, so you just have to bring your A-game when you're going up against those guys. I've been fortunate enough to have success when we've played them.”

Kansas City struggled to defend the run in 2023. Judging by their personnel, that should not be improving in 2024. That could set up Henry and the Ravens for success early in the NFL regular season opener.

“I'm excited for them to go and showcase them as a group and us as a whole,” Henry said. “[We're] going to do our job and executing. It's all tied in together, [and] we all trust one another.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson shoots down ‘revenge game' narrative against Chiefs in Week 1

Week 1 may be a revenge game for Derrick Henry, but QB Lamar Jackson does not agree.

The Ravens signal caller recently pushed back against the “revenge game” narrative around the NFL regular season opener.

“Any game I play in, I feel like it's a revenge game,” Jackson said via the team's official website. “I'm not just going to look at this game like a revenge game. Anybody we play, no matter if we've beaten them or lost to them in previous years, I just want to win.”

Jackson does not view the game as a revenge match, even though the Chiefs ended the Ravens' season in 2023. That said, Jackson knows that 2024 is a new season and the Ravens will have to play their way back into the playoffs.

“We have to win regular season games [in order] to get to January,” Jackson said. “We can't just go into the season and go 5-12, because then we're not going to be in the playoffs. Playoffs are on our mind, but at the same time, we have to win this game that's ahead of us.”

Ultimately, Jackson may be more excited about playing against a different defense for once. He has been going up against his teammates all spring and summer and could use some fresh blood.

“I'm ready to go. I've been going against my guys for weeks,” Jackson said. “It's time to go against somebody else.”

The Ravens and Chiefs kick off the regular season at 8:20PM ET on Thursday at Arrowhead.