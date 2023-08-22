The Baltimore Ravens were focused on their quest for a 25th straight preseason victory, but ultimately fell to the Washington Commanders after a last-second field goal. During the contest, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson provided some positive training camp feedback about Odell Beckham Jr. and his other offensive weapons during a sideline interview.

Jackson was asked by ESPN's Lisa Salters about how Odell was looking in preseason, and he updated the fans with a smile about the high level of play he has seen from OBJ, according to ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

“Odell looks like the Odell we know. The original Odell from the Giants, the Super Bowl winning Odell,” Jackson told Salters in the third quarter.

Beckham Jr. hasn't played in an NFL game since the Super Bowl two years ago, when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. He scored a touchdown before tearing his ACL in the winning effort, and didn't play in the 2022 season while rehabbing the injury and looking for a team to sign with. His new QB also touched on the rest of the receiving corps, especially first round draft pick Zay Flowers.

“And then we got the new addition Zay, he looks phenomenal as well,” Jackson continued.

The former MVP went on to gush about the rookie weapon, who had already scored a touchdown earlier in the game. Jackson has previously spoke highly of Flowers and his performances through camp.

The Ravens have a short week, with their final preseason game coming on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will look to avenge their first preseason loss since 2015, and likely get a look at some of their starters for a few drives in their last tuneup before the season gets underway.