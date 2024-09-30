The panic around the Baltimore Ravens was short-lived, as John Harbaugh and company have recovered from their 0-2 start by winning two games in a row. Sunday night was their best performance yet, and arguably one of the best by any team this season, as the Ravens destroyed the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills 35-10.

It was all smiles in Baltimore after the win, and even Harbaugh's dad, Jack, got in on the action. The eldest Harbaugh tried to start his son's press conference with a famous Harbaugh catchphrase, and the media wasn't exactly catching on.

“Who's got it better than us? Nooooo-body” has become a mainstream quote in recent years after Jim Harbaugh popularized it during his time at Michigan, and has long been a Harbauigh catchphrase all the way back to John and Jim's childhood. Jack Harbaugh was disappointed that the Baltimore media hasn't caught on quite yet.

On the field, Sunday couldn't have gone any better for John Harbaugh and the Ravens. Derrick Henry started the game off with an 87-yard touchdown run, and the Ravens dominated one of the AFC's top contenders on both sides of the ball. Their defense constantly was all to get pressure on Josh Allen and stick to the Bills' pass catchers in coverage, and for the first time this season Buffalo looked lost for answers.

Offensively, Lamar Jackson was surgical from the pocket early on in this one, playing with patience and precision while utilizing his legs when needed. The Baltimore ground game was very effective as well, even after the long run to start the game. Henry finished the night with 199 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

Now, after all of the panic after the Ravens started 0-2, they now sit alone in second place in the AFC North and are just one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the top spot. Harbaugh and company have steadied the ship, and it seems that nobody has it rolling better than them at the moment.