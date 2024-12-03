With John Harbaugh in his corner, that’s an important person for Justin Tucker to keep his job. Also, Tucker’s Baltimore Ravens teammates have his back. And Harbaugh doubled down on his confidence in the embattled place-kicker.

There’s plenty of loyalty toward Tucker. However, Harbaugh said the elephant in the room has raised its trunk, according to nbcsports.com.

“You rack your brain because that’s a big deal,” Harbaugh said of Tucker’s struggles. “Obviously, we all know it — Justin knows it, too. Points were at a premium in the (Eagles) game, they have been for a few of these games. Sometimes we haven’t made the most of our opportunities to score points because you’re (missing) kicks. And Justin expects to make every kick, no matter how far it is and what the situation is. And those are makable kicks for him.

“So, yeah, we’re racking our brains, talking to Justin, looking at what we’re doing. I’m very confident that it’s going to get fixed. I believe it will. It has to. And he’s the guy to get it fixed. So, sometimes you respect the player and you respect his ability to get it worked out. And with help from the coaching. I feel confident that it’ll get done.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh knows the issue

It is coming down to wins and losses. Tucker’s missed kicks are either costing victories, or the team is forced to overcome his sudden ineffectiveness.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, it’s not a matter of hitting the practice field and working on more kicks.

“It’s not simple,” Harbaugh said. “If it was a one-fix thing, it would be easy. It’s definitely not. He’s kicking really well in practice. He’s kicking really well in pregame. So, you know, the physical ability’s there. It’s just a matter of doing it.”

Tucker isn’t the only kicker who has gone off book this year. Kickers, even previously reliable ones, are missing easy and short kicks. But they’re nailing the long ones.

Kickers have been all over the map, up and down

According to NFL reporter Greg Auman on foxsports.com: “Five years ago, the league average on kicks of 50 and longer was 58%, but this year, the success rate is an unprecedented 73%, according to foxsports.com. If that short-term improvement doesn't stand out, consider that in 1994, the same success rate was 36%. NFL kickers have made more 50-plus field goals in a recent two-weeks stretch (28) than they did in the entire 1994 season. Five years ago, the league had 84 successful field goals from 50-plus yards; this season, the NFL is on pace for 205.”

Unfortunately for the Ravens, Tucker hasn’t been invited to the long-kick party. He’s an unsightly 4 of 9 from 50-plus yards after going 1 of 5 in 2023. That makes him 5 of his last 14. Back in 2016, Tucker went 10 for 10 from 50-plus yards. Over the next four years, he made 20 of 26 attempts. In the last three season, Tucker has missed 14 kicks from that distance.

Maybe it’s age. Tucker is 35 years old.

But the Ravens face a different problem. What available kicker is considered as a better bet than Tucker?

“I don’t think that’s the answer, knowing I’ve talked to Randy and the scouts, knowing who’s out there right now,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not to say there aren’t guys capable, but there’s nobody nearly as good as Justin Tucker out there.”

And so the Ravens keep sending him onto the field, hoping he will find the stroke.