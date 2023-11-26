Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson explains why he thrives on the 'underdog' mentality ahead of Chargers clash

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has gotten used to being the underdog.

The sixth-year passer out of Louisville started his career surrounded by doubt as several people questioned if he should play running back or wide receiver instead of quarterback, or if he was a good enough passer to play quarterback at the NFL level. The question marks surrounding him caused him to fall in the draft to the last pick in the first round when the Ravens traded up to select him. He's still faced similar questions in the NFL about if he's too reliant on his legs and rushing ability — even while winning the NFL MVP in 2019 as he led the league in passing touchdowns.

Jackson has thrived off that criticism. As his attitude, contract and leadership has been questioned, Jackson continues to prove himself as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

“I like being the underdog so when we're getting praised that's when I'm really mad,” Jackson told Devin McCourty. “I'm like ‘man, I don't wanna hear that stuff. Stop talking about us, talk about the other teams.' I like when they're going at us saying, ‘they're not the team to beat' cause people overlooking us. I like being the underdog and then we just show up and show out,” via NBC Sports.

However, Lamar Jackson may not be able to rely on that underdog mentality for much longer. Though he spent part of each of the past two years on the sidelines facing injury, Jackson is back healthy this season with the most weapons he's had in his whole career. Jackson and the Ravens as a whole have been dominant, completely destroying opponents like the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. They currently have the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and are on track for their deepest playoff run if they stay on this path.

Jackson and the Ravens next take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.