Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

Being in the public sphere has it’s pros and cons. There’s a lot of fame and fortune that comes with being a public figure, but in return, criticism can be hot and heavy. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with this con in spades.

Jackson and the Ravens are in the middle of a nasty contract dispute, and Twitter (as usual) has no shortage of opinions. Jackson isn’t one to go away from defending himself, particularly when people question his toughness and desire to play through injuries.

It’s no secret dealing with the Twitter world can come with pitfalls, and former New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich had words of advice for Lamar Jackson when it comes to navigating those waters.

“Lamar, stop tweeting, and stop putting three letters out there: PCL,” Ninkovich said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday (via NESN). “Just don’t even talk about the injury and the past. Don’t even talk about your PCL because these teams, when you start bringing it back up, they’re like, ‘Well, he had a PCL. He’s even talking about his PCL. What was it, 75% PCL?’ Stop tweeting about the injury stuff, please, because that is what these teams hold against every player.”

From reading Ninkovich’s quote, the message someone can take from it is to leave Twitter alone when it comes to discussing injuries. Maybe a lot of us can learn something from these words, simply because it’s hard to fight off millions of negative opinions, unless someone creates a few burner accounts.

At any rate, Ninkovich makes sense with his words, but given Jackson’s history with Twitter, there’s reason to believe the advice won’t be followed.