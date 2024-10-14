The Baltimore Ravens are getting very difficult to defend. Adding to that mix is Mark Andrews, who is no longer “mad” at Lamar Jackson. But even after leading his team to a victory, Jackson said he wanted the jersey of Commanders star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, according to a post on X by Brandon.

“Lamar Jackson on what he said to Jayden Daniels postgame: “I need that jersey”

Jackson continued, saying, “He’s definitely a great player. It’s just his (sixth) game, rookie year. The sky’s the limit for him.”

When told Daniels might want his jersey, too, Jackson said, “We’ll see. I’m definitely going to send it to him.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on a roll

Jackson turned in another strong game, completing 20 of 26 passes for 323 yards with a touchdown. He also carried 11 times for 40 yards.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson had a great game, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“He was on point against man coverage,” Harbaugh said. “They were loading the box up against the run and playing a lot of man coverage, which they had not done a lot of throughout the course (of the season). We had a lot of first- and second-down play-action passes up. Guys like Zay (Flowers were) running crossing routes and sail routes away from those guys, and they were on our guys, but (they had) enough separation (and) Lamar dotted it. These guys made contested catches on the run and then made guys miss after the catch, as well.”

Meanwhile, Daniels completed 24 of 35 passes for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He carried six times for 22 yards. Jackson said Daniels is for real.

“I believe (Jayden Daniels) deserves all the hype he's getting,” Jackson said. “He played a tremendous game out there. They just came up short. He's been proving it. His rookie season — first six games he's been playing amazing.”

Jackson’s teammate Roquan Smith agreed.

“Washington is in good hands with (Daniels),” Smith said. “He's the truth, for sure. He can run it, he can throw it — whatever you want — and for him to come into a hostile environment and perform the way he did, I've got much respect for him. He took some licks, too. I heard he was tough as nails, anyway, and even from watching him in college at a couple games, but he showed that. So, much respect and love for that guy.”

“Just knowing that it's a rookie quarterback, and you've got to lay the hits on him and try to affect him. Because most of the time, when you hit people in a nasty way, you definitely affect them. But the guy is tough as nails. He hopped right back up and kept it going. So, much respect to him, (and) hats off to him.”