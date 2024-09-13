When the Baltimore Ravens face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, they will do it without rookie first-round pick Nate Wiggins after the young cornerback suffered a neck injury in a car accident.

“[John] Harbaugh said that Nate Wiggins was in a car accident a couple of days ago. He’s fine but he won’t be ready for Sunday,” The Athletic's Ravens beat reporter Jeff Zrebiec reported on Friday.

Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson, made his NFL debut in the Ravens' Week 1 opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In that game, the CB played 17 defensive snaps, 11 special teams snaps, and made two tackles.

This is a developing story