Chasing the Vince Lombardi Trophy while catching passes from superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't the only reason why Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. His relationship with another franchise power player, in fact, loomed just as large to the three-time Pro Bowler's decision.

As his highly anticipated comeback from a knee injury that cost him all of last season begins to dawn, Beckham recently shed light on how a call from owner Steve Bisciotti clinched his signing with the Ravens.

“He made me feel like somebody wants me to be here, wants me to be great, wants me to be a part of this team and this organization,” he said of Bisciotti, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “And at this point in my life, that's everything I need — is to be wanted — and that's pretty much the story for me.”

Beckham held a private workout for teams potentially interested in signing him on March 11th. General manager Eric DeCosta spoke with Beckham a couple weeks later, realizing the veteran wideout would be a perfect fit for Baltimore—all Bisciotti needed to reach out to him individually.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After talking with Bisciotti via phone, Beckham's free agent destination was essentially booked.

“I want to be a Raven,” he texted his agent.

Beckham signed a one-year, $18 million contract with the Ravens on April 9th. He's fully healthy entering training camp, which officially kicks off on July 26th in Owings Mills, Maryland.