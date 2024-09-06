So close yet so far. That's how the 2024 NFL season opener went for the Baltimore Ravens last night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite Lamar Jackson's best efforts, the Ravens, like last year in the AFC Championship, fell to the Chiefs by a touchdown. And Stephen A. Smith is quite down on Baltimore because of it.

Although the Ravens were just a few inches away from potentially tying or winning the game after Isaiah Lively appeared to catch a touchdown with no time left in regulation, the Chiefs were ruled the winners after the officials reviewed the play and discovered Lively's toe was out of bounds when he tried to make the catch in the end zone.

With the loss, the Ravens begin the season 0-1. But it's a long season, and Baltimore is still projected to be a contender in the AFC.

That won't stop Smith from expressing his disappointment with Jackson and the Ravens, though.

“[The Chiefs] look a little better than they did last year, fair enough. That's why I'm disappointed with the Baltimore Ravens, because you're the one that lost in the AFC Championship game. You the one who knew you was gonna open this season against Kansas City. You the one who knew you was going up against that monster that is Patrick Mahomes,” Smith said on ESPN's “First Take” this morning. “And as sensational as the numbers were and what Lamar Jackson looked like at certain intervals… those two missed throws — c'mon, man. The six inches in front of your face! Al Pacino told us in ‘Any Given Sunday,' dammit. It comes down to that.

“In the end, football is about moments. … You got to take advantage of those moments,” Smith said. “[Lamar] did not do that, and that's why I sit here disappointed in the Baltimore Ravens.”

Ravens lose season opener to Chiefs despite big game from Lamar Jackson

Jackson did what he has done for years last night and gave the Chiefs' defense a headache trying to corral him. The former NFL MVP quarterback passed for 273 yards and a touchdown, in addition to rushing for a game-high 122 yards.

However, the Ravens made some key mistakes that ultimately cost them a win in Kansas City. The team's controversial offensive penalties were an issue early, and to start the second quarter, Jackson lost a fumble when Chris Jones sacked him, setting up a Chiefs field goal. Also, one play before his almost-touchdown pass to Lively in the fourth, Jackson did not see an open Zay Flowers in the back of the end zone.

But the biggest miscue of the night proved to be a blown coverage assignment a little bit earlier in the fourth quarter, which allowed Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy to get wide open and catch a 35-yard touchdown pass that ended up being the difference between the two teams.

The Ravens will have plenty of opportunities to move past their Week 1 loss, starting next Sunday when they host the Las Vegas Raiders.