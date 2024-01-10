This Lamar Jackson highlight put him on Tom Brady's radar.

The Baltimore Ravens finished a stellar 2023-24 regular season campaign. The Ravens ended with a 13-4 record and took the top spot in the AFC North. Legendary Patriots QB Tom Brady held high praise for Lamar Jackson after the two joined together in a podcast.

Tom Brady recalled the moment Ravens QB Lamar Jackson appeared on his radar

Brady recalled a highlight play from Lamar Jackson's high school days that got him excited about the future Baltimore QB:

“The first time I ever really noticed you was that high school highlight where you put the brakes on the guy and he went flying by. Not that I know what that feels like. I've never had that experience in my entire life,” Brady said before erupting in laughter, per NFL on X (h/t Let's Go Podcast).

Brady continued, “But now you're doing that highest level you know you're the reason people watch the NFL because guys like you,” Brady, said.

The legendary Patriots QB had fitting praise for Jackson. He is a former NFL MVP whose combination of running and passing makes him nearly unstoppable. Thus, he looks to lead the Ravens to a deep playoff run.

During the 2023 regular season, Jackson amassed 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns, and boasted a QBR of 65.1 (ranked fourth in the NFL). He has been vital in Baltimore's dominance of the AFC North. However, has not done it alone.

The Ravens have one of the best defenses in the league, which is led by Roquan Smith and a host of other talented players.

All in all, can Lamar Jackson elevate his game to a level similar to Tom Brady's as his team enters the postseason?