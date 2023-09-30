Several big names are on the injury report in Week 4, affecting countless fantasy football owners. A few starting quarterbacks could be forced to sit, while some of the NFL's top running backs appear more likely than not to be sidelined in Week 4. Let's take a closer look at the fantasy football Week 4 injury report, highlighting the top players on each team who might not be able to take the field.

Atlanta Falcons

Cordarelle Patterson, RB (Thigh, Questionable)

Maybe this will be the week that Cordarelle Patterson finally makes his 2023 season debut. Patterson was limited in practice all week. He could possibly break off a big play in the Falcons' Week 4 London game, but he's not a reliable fantasy football option with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier getting the bulk of Atlanta's carries.

Arizona Cardinals

Marquise Brown, WR (Thumb, Questionable)

Marquise Brown injured his thumb Thursday, making him a limited participant in the Cardinals' final two practices of Week 4. Brown is questionable against the San Francisco 49ers, which boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. He's been a productive fantasy receiver in back-to-back weeks, going for at least 54 yards with a touchdown in each game. It's been a year since Brown had a 90-yard game. Josh Dobbs and Arizona's passing attack will likely struggle in San Francisco.

Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr., WR (Ankle, Out)

For the second straight week, an ankle injury will keep Odell Beckham off the field. Injuries continue to plague Beckham, who missed all of last year with a second ACL tear. Beckham only had five catches for 66 yards in two games with the Ravens. Rashod Bateman has also been ruled out for Baltimore.

Buffalo Bills

No notable injuries to report.

Carolina Panthers

Miles Sanders, RB (Groin, Questionable)

There's a chance that Miles Sanders will miss his first game as a member of the Panthers. Sanders missed practice completely Friday after being limited the previous two days with a groin injury. Sanders has 139 rushing yards and 12 receptions for 68 yards.

Chicago Bears

No notable injuries to report.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, QB (Calf, Unspecified)

It's hard to imagine that Joe Burrow will sit against the Tennessee Titans Sunday after he played through his calf injury on Monday Night Football in Week 3. It seems clear that the injury is something the Bengals quarterback will have to manage for the time being. He spent the entirety of Cincinnati's last game in shotgun, throwing for a season-high 259 yards.

Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson, QB (Shoulder, Questionable)

Deshaun Watson was limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 4. It sounds like Watson wants to start in Sunday's pivotal matchup with the Ravens. Watson is coming off one of his few productive games with the Browns. The injury, along with his inconsistent play, makes Watson a shaky Week 4 fantasy football option.

Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard, RB (Rest, Unspecified)

Tony Pollard's appearance on the Cowboys injury report appears to be nothing more than a formality. The Cowboys want to keep Pollard fresh for the season, so the running back barely saw the practice field during the week. Pollard should be good to go against the New England Patriots. Much more concerning is that left tackle Tyron Smith has been ruled out and center Tyler Biadasz is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Denver Broncos

No notable injuries to report.

Houston Texans

No notable injuries to report.

Indianapolis Colts

No notable injuries to report.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Zay Jones, WR (Knee, Out)

Zay Jones' knee injury will force him to miss a second straight game. The Jaguars receiver hasn't caught a pass since the season opener, recording no receptions on six targets in Week 2. Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk could see plenty of opportunities with Jones sidelined.

Kansas City Chiefs

No notable injuries to report.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB (Concussion, Questionable)

Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to clear concussion protocol with one day remaining until the Raiders visit the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders' starter probably won't play as Las Vegas looks to avoid a three-game losing streak.

Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler, RB (Ankle, Doubtful)

Fantasy football owners who drafted Austin Ekeler will probably, once again, need a replacement in their lineup. Ekeler will likely miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. In Ekeler's absence, Joshua Kelley has rushed for just 51 yards on 24 carries.

Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Higbee, TE (Achilles, Questionable)

Tyler Higbee was limited in practice Friday after failing to practice in each of the previous two days. Higbee has been a top-10 fantasy football tight end through three weeks. He's coming off a five-catch, 71-yard performance.

Miami Dolphins

No notable injuries to report.

Minnesota Vikings

No notable injuries to report.

New England Patriots

No notable injuries to report.

New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr, QB, (Shoulder, Questionable)

It looked like Derek Carr might be lost for the season when he hurt his shoulder in Week 3 and didn't return. Now, there's a real chance that the quarterback will start Sunday. Carr might be more likely than not to be sidelines with what has been deemed a “week-to-week” injury, though ht did get back on the practice field in a limited fashion Friday. Fantasy football owners should stay away from Carr until he has a big game with the Saints.

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley, RB (Ankle, Unspecified)

The Giants don't play until Monday night, giving New York one more day until it has to give Saquon Barkley an official injury designation for Week 4. Barkley is doing all he can to make sure he only misses one game with a sprained ankle. The running back looked good in practice Friday, though he's been limited in what he can do this week.

New York Jets

No notable injuries to report.

Philadelphia Eagles

No notable injuries to report.

Pittsburgh Steelers

No notable injuries to report.

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel, WR (Knee, Questionable)

Deebo Samuel is dealing with both knee and rib injuries. The 49ers receiver hasn't practiced all week, and it's unknown if he'll suit up in Week 4. Brandon Aiyuk fantasy owners received good news when he was cleared to play against the Cardinals Sunday. Aiyuk missed the 49ers' Week 3 win over the Giants.

Seattle Seahawks

No notable injuries to report.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jamel Dean, DB (Neck/Shoulder, Out)

The Buccaneers' defense might seem like a strong Week 4 fantasy football option since they could be playing the Saints without Derek Carr. Tampa's injuries, however, make the unit less appealing. Not only is Jamel Dean out, but cornerback Carlton Davis, defensive tackle Vita Vea and linebacker Devin White are all questionable in Week 4.

Tennessee Titans

Treylon Burks, WR (Knee, Out)

Treylon Burks won't play against the Bengals because of a knee injury that forced him to miss practice Thursday and Friday. Burks sprained his LCL in that knee during the preseason, and injuries limited him to 11 games as a rookie last season. With 99 yards in three games, the Titans' receiver isn't a starting fantasy football player when healthy.

Washington Commanders

No notable injuries to report.