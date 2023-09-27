The Baltimore Ravens missed two important offensive pieces, among their considerable injury woes, during their Week 3 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Justice Hill were both unable to suit up for the team due to varying injuries. Beckham and Hill have been dealing with an ankle and toe injury, respectively, and the Ravens didn't necessarily have the offensive punch to outlast the Colts in a 22-19 defeat.

Heading into the Ravens' Week 4 clash against the Cleveland Browns, Lamar Jackson and company will be hoping that both Beckham and Hill could make it back in time from their injuries, especially amidst the team's deluge of knocks to their key guys. But it seems like only one of the two injured players are likely to return come Sunday.

According to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN, “it sounds like Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. likely misses another game or two” due to the ankle injury that's been nagging him for a while now. But the good news is that “running back Justice Hill has a chance to return from his toe injury” to help out the team's rushing corps.

At this point in time, while this injury update is disappointing for fans of Beckham, taking care of the 30-year old wideout's well-being remains the utmost priority for the Ravens right now. Beckham has a history of dealing with injuries to his lower body, most notably tearing his ACL during the 2022 Super Bowl, forcing him to miss the entirety of the subsequent season. Thus, the Ravens cannot take any chances, even if Beckham was very helpful during the team's two victories to open the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Justice Hill has been one of the Ravens' most utilized players in the running game, so his return will be music to the ears of Lamar Jackson and company. Hill has had 19 carries thus far through the two games he's suited up in this season, and it stands to reason that he'll remain a featured player in the Ravens offense for as long as he recovers fully from his toe injury.