The Baltimore Ravens bounced back from a Week 15 loss by upending the Atlanta Falcons, 17-9, at home in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. It was the Ravens’ third win in their last four games with Lamar Jackson sidelined by injury. Baltimore had fewer passing yards in this game, but they compensated with a stronger ground game. The Ravens also had just one penalty for the entire game and had no turnovers. Right now, Baltimore carries a 10-5 record, which is good enough for second place in the AFC North. They have officially clinched a playoff berth and currently sit in fourth place in the entire AFC. Here we’ll discuss the studs and duds from the Ravens’ big Week 16 win versus the Falcons.

During the game, Tyler Huntley completed 9-of-17 passes for 115 yards and scored a touchdown as the Ravens quarterback. The team’s rushing attack was led by Gus Edwards, who had 11 carries for 99 yards, and JK Dobbins, who had 12 carries for 59 yards. Baltimore’s defense also had a strong performance, only allowing three field goals to be scored against them. Roquan Smith was the leading tackler with 15.

The Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in their next game, which will be held in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens won their first matchup against the Steelers, and Pittsburgh will be looking to even the score.

For now, let us look at the studs and duds from the Ravens’ Week 16 win over the Falcons.

Ravens Studs

RB Gus Edwards

Gus Edwards played a key role in this victory over the Falcons on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, Edwards helped the team move the chains and secure the first down with his powerful rushing performance. He finished the game with 11 carries for 99 yards. This included several key gains such as a 37-yard rush and two 11-yard carries. His ability to find holes and make decisive cuts was a key factor in his success, as were his physicality and determination.

Edwards has been a key player for the Ravens throughout the season, and his performance on Saturday was particularly impressive. He set a new season high in rushing yards and was a major contributor to the team’s 184 total rushing yards. He also outshined his teammate JK Dobbins, who had 12 carries for 59 yards in the game. In the past three games, Edwards has rushed for 220 yards on 31 carries, averaging an impressive 7.0 yards per carry.

Overall, Edwards’ strong performance on Saturday was a testament to his hard work and dedication. It will likely play a crucial role in the team’s success as they head into the playoffs.

Ravens Linebackers

Baltimore LB Roquan Smith had a standout performance in the game. He recorded a game-high 15 tackles and one tackle-for-loss. He was constantly around the ball and made key stops in the run game, showcasing his exceptional instincts and ability to cover a lot of ground. Smith was also a key player in the goal line stand that prevented Cordarrelle Patterson from scoring a touchdown.

Fellow LB Patrick Queen also had a strong game. He finished second on the team in tackles and was credited with a half-sack, a pass defense, and two quarterback hits. He played a key role in several stops in the run game alongside Smith and recovered Humphrey’s forced fumble in the second quarter.

CB Marlon Humphrey

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey had a standout performance, showing why he is considered a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback. He was assigned to cover the talented rookie wide receiver Drake London, and although he gave up a catch on fourth down, he made a key play by forcing a fumble. This play, which involved perfectly punching the ball out of London’s possession, was a signature move for Humphrey and helped change the outcome of the game.

In addition to this play, Humphrey played tough coverage throughout the game. He made sideline-to-sideline plays and ceded some receptions to London. This was Humphrey’s first forced fumble since Week 7 of the 2021 season, and it helped the Ravens go on a 70-yard touchdown drive and take a two-possession lead.

Ravens Duds

TE Mark Andrews

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews had a tough game, experiencing a career-long touchdown drought of eight games. This surpasses his seven-game drought during his rookie season. Andrews was open on several occasions in the game, but he did not receive any passes from QB Tyler Huntley. Andrews was visibly frustrated on the field and on the sideline after the game. However, he attributed his emotions to his competitiveness.

Despite the lack of production, Andrews led the Ravens in catches and receiving yards. He caught three of five targets for 45 yards. His numbers have declined in recent games, with a total of 8 catches for 93 yards on 18 targets in the past three games.

Coach John Harbaugh

Coach John Harbaugh made some questionable decisions in this game. This included choosing to attempt a 55-yard field goal that was ultimately blocked. They did that rather than pinning the Falcons deep in their own territory with a punt. He also challenged a play to determine if a pass was tipped. That ultimately did not pay off and cost the Ravens a timeout.

Overall, the Ravens seemed lethargic, and there are still many questions surrounding their offense. It’s a good thing Lamar Jackson may already return next week. Remember that the Falcons were able to accumulate 327 yards of total offense. This is not a good sign, especially considering whom the Ravens may be facing in the postseason.