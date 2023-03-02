The Baltimore Ravens are making headlines again, and this time it isn’t for the ongoing contract negotiations regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson. On Thursday, WR Rashod Bateman put gasoline on the fire in Baltimore with some comments towards GM Eric DeCosta, although he deleted the Tweet shortly after.

As if that weren’t enough other former players have shared their takes on the state of the Baltimore franchise after the Ravens received poor grades from a survey of various NFL players.

Multiple former Ravens players have spoken out about Steve Saunders pic.twitter.com/BWqhoDVAD0 — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) March 2, 2023

The strength staff received an F- grade, and former players wasted no time sharing their thoughts.

Definitely ruined my career. 3 year season ending injuries in a row after being healthy my entire career prior. https://t.co/KLFCqgXOHe — Quincy Adeboyejo (@QuincyA18) March 2, 2023

Speaking of Rashod Bateman, he also retweeted a tweet that pointed out his health issues since entering the league.

Kinda like @R_bateman2 dude was healthy in college and comes to Baltimore and hasn’t finished a season yet. Hopefully new changes lead to new healthy success. https://t.co/G49RNZ9CPU — brentlaw25 (@brentlaw251) March 2, 2023

Ravens Twitter Explodes Amidst A Flurry Of Reports

Things aren’t looking good in Baltimore right now. As if not being able to sign your superstar quarterback wasn’t enough, now these reports and Bateman’s comments have come out. Ravens Twitter is having a field day, and things could get ugly in Baltimore quickly with everything that has taken place recently.

What a day. Your franchise qb isn't close to signing. Your 1st rd wr isn't happy with comments made by gm, former players coming out blaming former strength coach for their careers coming to premature end. It's Thursday Ravens nation. Can't wait to see what tomorrow brings — Ken Weinman (@KenWeinmanSport) March 2, 2023

Former Ravens players continue to go off on the S&C staff… pic.twitter.com/zBWgfXpae4 — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) March 2, 2023

Matthew Judon, the former Ravens star who is now with the New England Patriots, also chimed in with some thoughts.

Been told them to fire him https://t.co/2hBt9Q9fLv — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 2, 2023

Dude – SO MANY EX-RAVENS coming out about Steve Saunders today. It's not a good look for the team. https://t.co/QYmgbVDucK — Mills (@MillsTwitch) March 2, 2023

I hate to say it or be that guy .. but being there. bate is 100% right. https://t.co/DWpsvxMiG8 — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) March 2, 2023

This is definitely not a good look for the franchise, especially with the NFL Combine kicking off and the Ravens interviewing players as they try to land more talent to make a deep playoff run.

The reactions came pouring in, and they arent going away anytime soon.

Players blatantly calling out the Ravens rn….. pic.twitter.com/u2Vn2vfx2T — Theo Berry (@theobxtrapoint) March 2, 2023

Ravens players after a weight room session with Steve Saunders pic.twitter.com/0LAYkhfAJn — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) March 2, 2023

Former and Current Baltimore Ravens speaking truth into this Organization we are here pic.twitter.com/4QVBAobx3O — TRUZZZ ✞ (@brandonleuschel) March 2, 2023

Ooof the Ravens are getting publicly crucified right now! This is not a good look when free agency is right around the corner 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8CrlG7C119 — Matt (@hazthetruth) March 2, 2023

WR1 calling out the org, Ravens meeting with AR15, and Lamar still not extended yet…..just another day pic.twitter.com/bVRKY2Pozt — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) March 2, 2023

The fallout from this will be worth monitoring over the next few weeks, and NFL free agency is right around the corner.