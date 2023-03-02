The Baltimore Ravens are making headlines again, and this time it isn’t for the ongoing contract negotiations regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson. On Thursday, WR Rashod Bateman put gasoline on the fire in Baltimore with some comments towards GM Eric DeCosta, although he deleted the Tweet shortly after.

As if that weren’t enough other former players have shared their takes on the state of the Baltimore franchise after the Ravens received poor grades from a survey of various NFL players.

The strength staff received an F- grade, and former players wasted no time sharing their thoughts.

Speaking of Rashod Bateman, he also retweeted a tweet that pointed out his health issues since entering the league.

Ravens Twitter Explodes Amidst A Flurry Of Reports

Things aren’t looking good in Baltimore right now. As if not being able to sign your superstar quarterback wasn’t enough, now these reports and Bateman’s comments have come out. Ravens Twitter is having a field day, and things could get ugly in Baltimore quickly with everything that has taken place recently.

Matthew Judon, the former Ravens star who is now with the New England Patriots, also chimed in with some thoughts.

This is definitely not a good look for the franchise, especially with the NFL Combine kicking off and the Ravens interviewing players as they try to land more talent to make a deep playoff run.

The reactions came pouring in, and they arent going away anytime soon.

The fallout from this will be worth monitoring over the next few weeks, and NFL free agency is right around the corner.