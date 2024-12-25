The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans face off on Christmas Day in a big AFC showdown and a potential playoff matchup preview. The Texans are coming off a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game where they saw Tank Dell suffer a crushing season-ending injury.

On the other hand, the Ravens won in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers to move to 10-5 on the year. Entering the Christmas Day showdown, questions swirled about the status of Zay Flowers.

Flowers has been listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury, although all signs point to him playing on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘For Baltimore-Houston: — #Ravens WR Zay Flowers, questionable with a shoulder injury, is expected to play'

Flowers has been a big part of the Ravens offense this season. Entering the game, the former first-round draft pick has 1,106 yards with four touchdowns and is the leading receiver for Baltimore this season.

Flowers is also coming off an 8-catch, 100-yard outing in the win over the Steelers, so he has become a key target for Lamar Jackson this season.

Flowers missed practice earlier in the week with a shoulder issue, so him being able to play on Christmas Day is a positive development for the Ravens. They are without running back Justice Hill and fellow wide receiver Nelson Agholor, so the offense is dealing with some injury woes with the regular season in its final stretch.

After Christmas, the Ravens face the Cleveland Browns before the postseason in an AFC North rivalry showdown.

All in all, the Ravens are getting a big boost with Flowers suiting up as they try and defeat the Texans in Houston.