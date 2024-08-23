ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays Dodgers.

It has been a good 48 hours for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The San Diego Padres lost twice, and the Dodgers completed — on Wednesday — a sweep of the Seattle Mariners. The Dodgers had their lead in the National League West sliced to just two games several days ago. Now, they lead the Arizona Diamondbacks by four games and the Padres by 4.5 games. This week, the Dodgers have gotten Max Muncy back in their lineup, and Muncy immediately started raking with multiple home runs. Tommy Edman played his first games as a Dodger at Dodger Stadium and flashed the leather at shortstop. Mookie Betts looks comfortable in right field and the Dodger lineup looks like a winner. The starting rotation is still a total mess, shredded by injuries, but the batting order is much closer to a championship level. The margin for error has increased by gaining a bigger working margin against Arizona and San Diego.

The Dodgers can now increase their division lead in this weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays traded away Randy Arozarena and Isaac Parades and a few other established players at the trade deadline, a cost-cutting move designed to enable the team to reload for 2025, when it should have its A-list starting rotation healthy and intact. The Rays have struggled to score runs all season, but it has been especially bad in recent weeks. The Dodgers' makeshift rotation has a chance to do well against Tampa's largely punchless batting order.

Rays-Dodgers Projected Starters

TBD vs. Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller (1-3) has an 8.02 ERA. Anyone who has been following the Dodgers this season knows their starting rotation has been thrown into chaos by a constant series of injuries. There has been a revolving door on the staff — not by choice, but by necessity. Miller's recent start against the Cardinals wasn't a good one, but it was also his first start in nearly six weeks. The Dodgers need Miller to settle into his role, find a groove, and improve his level of performance.

Last Start: Saturday, August 17 versus the St Louis Cardinals: 4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: 2 starts, 11 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 15 K

Here are the Rays-Dodgers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Dodgers Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +158

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rays vs Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Rays) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bobby Miller has pitched well for the Dodgers in the past, but right now — coming off his injury — he is sluggish and, at the very least, has to prove he can attain a high standard of performance before it is assumed that he is likely to pitch well. He hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt just yet. The Rays can get to him and win.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays just don't score. They have had one of the worst offenses in baseball the past three weeks. They scored more than one run only once in four games in Oakland this week against the A's. They will need to score a lot to keep up with a loaded Dodger offense: Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Teoscar Hernandez should be able to score at least four runs. If the Rays can't score more than two, they won't cover.

Final Rays-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Rays' lack of offense makes them a team the Dodgers should handle. Take L.A.

Final Rays-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5