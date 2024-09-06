ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Rays will continue their three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. It's an American League East showdown as we share our MLB odds series and make a Rays-Orioles prediction and pick.

Rays-Orioles Projected Starters

Ryan Pepiot vs. Zach Eflin

Ryan Pepiot (7-6) with a 3.76 ERA

Last Start: Pepiot struggled in his last outing, going three innings, allowing three earned runs and four hits while striking out four and walking four.

2024 Road Splits: Pepiot is 4-3 with a 3.43 ERA over eight starts on the road.

Zach Eflin (10-7) with a 3.60 ERA

Last Start: Eflin dominated his last outing, going seven innings, allowing one earned run and four hits while striking out nine and walking one.

2024 Home Splits: Eflin has been better at home, going 5-2 with a 2.41 ERA over nine starts at Oriole Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Orioles Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +146

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Rays vs. Orioles

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are likely missing the postseason this season, as they came into the weekend trailing the final wildcard spot by 6 1/2 games. Regardless, they hope they can pick it up on offense.

When healthy, Yandy Diaz remains consistent on offense and leads the Rays in home runs. He hopes to get on base and set the pace for the Rays. Jose Siri is not having the best season, yet he still leads the team in home runs. Brandon Lowe has seen his numbers decrease this year. Therefore, he will need to adjust his swing and attempt to get on base. The Rays need a lot more from a lineup that has remained anemic.

Pepiot has not been good lately, getting two quality starts over five outings. Unfortunately, he has not done well and will have difficulty handling this lineup. When Pepiot is done, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is eighth in baseball.

The Rays will cover the spread if Diaz, Siri, and Lowe can clobber the baseball and get on base. Then, they need Pepiot to avoid making mistakes and hit his spots.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are one of the best teams in the majors. Somehow, they have continued to hold off the New York Yankees. Baltimore looks to batter the baseball. Ultimately, they have the hitters who can do this.

Gunnar Henderson remains one of the best hitters in baseball and will look to continue battering the baseball to get on base to set his team up for success. Amazingly, he leads the Orioles in hits and continues to find ways to get on base. Anthony Santander does not hit for average. However, he does have a lot of power. Santander led the team in home runs and came into the weekend with 39. Now, he hopes to continue a pace that will likely see him finish with 40 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Injuries happen, and the Orioles are no exception. Unfortunately, they have been without Ryan Mountcastle for a few weeks. Ryan O'Hearn has filled in admirably. Now, he can show what he can do while Mountcastle remains out. Of course, Adley Rutchman remains one of the best and is an integral part of this lineup. Expect him to find his pitch and drive it into the outfield.

Eflin has five straight quality starts and will hope to keep doing well against his former team. So far, he is 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA over three games against the Rays. When Eflin finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is only 17th in baseball.

The Orioles will cover the spread if Henderson can lead off with a hit, and the lineup behind him can drive him in to build an early lead. Then, they need another great outing from Eflin as he looks to dominate his old team once again.

Final Rays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles lead the season series 8-2. Additionally, they have gone 8-2 against the run line against Tampa Bay. The Orioles are 78-63 against the run line this season, while the Rays are 70-70. Moreover, the Rays are 36-29 against the run line on the road, while the O's are 42-27 against the run line at Oriole Park. The Orioles also have a lot more to play for and look very imposing as they come into this game. Consequently, the odds are not in Tampa's favor. The Orioles cover the spread.

Final Rays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+120)