The Red Sox have been inconsistent most of the year, but then got a red-hot before the All-Star break. They have a 53-42 record. They have jumped into the top five in both pitching and batting which is why they have gotten red-hot. The pitching has been consistent all season and then the bats got red-hot recently, making this a dangerous team potentially down the stretch. Our MLB odds series has our Red Sox prediction and odds to make the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox 2024 Playoffs Odds

To Make Playoffs – Yes: (-114)

To Make Playoffs – No: (-114)

Why the Red Sox Will Make the Playoffs

The Red Sox have been red-hot recently. One of the biggest keys for the Red Sox all season has been their pitching. They are fifth in total team pitching ERA at 3.61. Tanner Houck has been the best pitcher for the Red Sox as their ace. He has an 8-6 record, a 2.54 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, and 112 strikeouts this season. Kutter Crawford has also been good and is just behind Houck in terms of his play on the mound. He has a 6-7 record, a 3.04 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts this season. They also have some depth in their pitching staff which is their biggest strength. Nick Pivetta and Cooper Criswell are key pieces on the mound for the Red Sox and fortify their depth in a great way.

The biggest reason the Red Sox have started winning more games is how red-hot their offense has gotten. They are tied for fourth in the MLB in total team batting average at .255. The offense has several heavy hitters, but the two keys are with Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran. Devers leads the Red Sox in batting average at .295, in home runs at 23, in RBI at 61, in OBP at .378. Finally, Duran leads in total hits at 113. Ceddanne Rafaela and Tyler O'Neill are two other hitters to watch, and the Red Sox need more batters to step up because they do have a lot of depth. The offense is the biggest key for the Red Sox getting back to the postseason.

Why the Red Sox Won't Make the Playoffs

The Red Sox only recently started playing well on offense. They got red-hot and gained a lot of momentum heading into the All-Star break. They have a team batting average of .255, which has catapulted them to fourth in the MLB. The offense started the season playing average baseball behind the plate and then got hot. This slow start came after finishing sixth last year with a team batting average of .258. The shining light has been Rafael Devers but he can not do much behind the plate. The reason the Red Sox miss the playoffs would be because their offense cools off again and goes back to being average at best. They have depth, but they need to maintain a certain quality to keep heading in this direction. It is also worth noting that the AL is loaded when compared to the NL, so the depth of the league could cause some issues as well.

Final Red Sox 2024 Playoffs Prediction & Pick

There are more issues facing the Red Sox outside of their control by just being in the AL. The AL is a more loaded conference than the NL with more depth and more quality teams. The Red Sox also just got hot after being very average most of the season. The Red Sox are capable of getting to the playoffs on their own and their pitching has been great, but I do think the chances of them making it are low overall.

Final Red Sox 2024 Playoffs Prediction & Pick: To Make Playoffs – No: (-114)