When considering the transcendent impact Shohei Ohtani can have for a franchise and city, it is reasonable to suggest that any team with a winning record makes the Los Angeles Angels a trade offer. The incentive for such a mega move presumably rises for a big market club like the Boston Red Sox. Even on a two month rental, adding immeasurable superstardom is difficult to scoff at.

Despite being just two-and-a-half games out of an American League Wild Card spot, this organization will not entertain a blockbuster for Ohtani. Fans are well-aware of its mixed track record with securing top talent lately and would go into complete shock if Boston was a serious contender in the Shohei sweepstakes.

But this is not an attack or a call to action. It makes no sense for the Sox to make a big push for the slugger/pitcher ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. The price is too steep and the circumstances too impractical at this time. Ironically, after being accused of being disconnected with the team and fan base, ownership would be greatly miscalculating its 2023 postseason outlook if it completed a deal with the Angels.

Let's dive a little deeper into all of the Shohei Ohtani trade hoopla and determine why exactly it would not be worth it for the Red Sox to offer an insane trade package.

Should the Red Sox try to trade for Shohei Ohtani?@JonesWEEI, @MichaelSHolley & @TomGilesNBCS weigh in pic.twitter.com/Uk9YTdqhi1 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 12, 2023

Red Sox are not true World Series contenders

The biggest fear Boston fans had going into this season was that the franchise was on an aimless trajectory. Unusual spending tendencies and unsuccessful contract negotiations early last year and in the offseason gave off an indifferent vibe, fair or not. John Henry's comments about prices, via The Tactical Times, only reinforced that while also enraging Red Sox Nation in the process.

None of those warning signs have come to fruition. General manager Chaim Bloom, who at times appears to be the most detested man in Boston since King George III, is seeing some of the fruits of his labor pay off. Justin Turner has been a major boost to the lineup with a healthy mix of contact and power, the bullpen is competent and Japanese star Masataka Yoshida is playing himself into a top-10 AL MVP finish in his first year in the big leagues.

All of that means that this team does indeed have a direction, and one that might even lead to sustained success. But that potential World Series-adjacent path is not on the itinerary for 2023. Furthermore, it potentially could be completely obstructed if the franchise were to ship out multiple high-end prospects and an MLB player or two to acquire Shohei Ohtani.

Why are the ticket prices so high when our performances are so bad? "baseball players are expensive" Good business and sporting success don't always overlap. John Henry is in the business of good business.pic.twitter.com/rHIeliAvU7 — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 21, 2023

The playoffs are firmly in reach for the 51-46 club, but you only sign up for two months of Ohtani for two reasons: 1. You are a title favorite or will become one by making this trade. 2. You want extra time to butter up the 29-year-old before he becomes an official free agent this winter.

Ohtani dramatically transforms any roster, but Boston still has holes in its pitching rotation and has been inconsistent all season. A momentous run that saw the Red Sox win 11 of 13 games was immediately halted after they dropped two in a row to the dreadful Oakland Athletics. LA has faced similar issues. Who is to say that even the runaway 2023 MVP would be able to ground this wild see-saw ride when Ohtani's historical contributions have done little to fix the Angels' deep-seated issues.

Boston can go hard at Shohei Ohtani in offseason

As for the aforementioned second reason to pursue Ohtani midseason, the Sox have someone on the inside who has a line of communication to Shotime. Masataka Yoshida can apply pressure on his countryman and World Baseball Classic teammate the rest of the year. I mean anonymous executives thought the 30-year-old rookie was overpaid, right? So, why not let him earn the full $90 million contract with some recruiting.

In all seriousness, a reminder of home could end up being a crucial factor. One also cannot forget how fondly Ohtani talked about Fenway Park when he and the Angels made the trip to the Northeast back in April. Engaging him in serious talks after the season is the best way to make one of sports' most iconic stadiums Ohtani's new home. Actually, it might be the only way.

Red Sox need strong foundation to sign Ohtani

It is well-documented how much winning means to the best player in the world. It is the very reason why few people believe he will return to Anaheim and should therefore be traded by the Aug. 1 deadline. Parting with a hefty haul of prospects and talent, which Chris Henrique of Boston Sports Journal highlights here, decreases the chance that the Sox will be playing deep into October in the years to come.

It’s pointless to even have a conversation about the Red Sox trading for Shohei Ohtani… because the Red Sox are not going to trade for Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/9pYhfaRn4W — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) July 20, 2023

Bloom and company could actually make it more unlikely that Shohei Ohtani inks a long-term extension by trading away commodities like starting pitcher Brayan Bello and 2021 No. 4 overall pick Marcelo Mayer. Now, you might think that Boston can avoid including both of those high-ceiling guys by putting together a package consisting of just one of them and a few other top prospects like Nick Yorke and Miguel Bleis. You might be right, but even that type of deal could greatly hamper this team going forward.

The Red Sox have made big strides this season. The farm system is replete with promise and the current young MLB players on the roster like Jarren Duran and Triston Casas are vastly improving. The foundation is looking sturdy. It becomes instantly shaky if the organization decides to undergo an Ohtani makeover right now.

He should definitely be coveted, of course. Bringing in this anomaly would restore the fan base's energy levels to that of the New York Yankees rivalry heyday. Boston likely becomes be the most nationally prominent team in the league.

The Red Sox cannot chase the Shohei Ohtani dream in July, though. Doing so would threaten to make them the Angels, or something worse. And no disrespect, but that would be a complete nightmare.