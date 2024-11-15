ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Red Wings begin a west coast swing as they face the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Ducks prediction and pick.

The Red Wings come into the game sitting at 7-7-1 on the year. They have won three of their last five, and last time out faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. After a scoreless first period, the Red Wings would take a 2-0 lead just 5:15 into the second period. Still, the Penguins would tie the game in the period. After a scoreless third period, the Red Wings would win in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are 5-8-2 this year and have just one win in their five-game current homestand. Last time out, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. The Ducks took the 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Golden Knights tied it in the first period and would score in each period leading to a 3-2 victory over the Ducks.

Here are the Red Wing-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Ducks Odds

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -142

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Ducks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for this year on the Red Wings is led by Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, and Lucas Raymond. DeBrincat has been solid this year. He has six goals and seven assists on the year with two goals and four assists on the power play. Dylan Larkin was second on the team in points last year, scoring 33 goals and having 36 assists. Larkin has nine goals and three assists this year. Lucas Raymond has been solid this year, with a goal and 13 assists on the year already.

Patrick Kane leads the second line. Patrick Kane played 50 games for the Red Wings last year, scoring 20 times and having 27 assists. Kane has three goals and seven assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Andrew Copp. Copp had five goals and two assists this year. Finally, Mortiz Seider returns for the Red Wings on the blue line. Seider had nine goals and 33 assists last year. Seider has a goal and seven assists this year.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in goals for this one. Last year he was 27-20-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Talbot is 5-2-1 on the year with a 2.34 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. He is sixth in the NHL in goals-against average and fifth in save percentage. In his last game, he stopped 31 of 33 shots in a winning effort.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Troy Terry leads the top line this year for the Ducks. Terry has scored five goals and added six assists this year, for a team-leading 11 points. He has two goals and two assists on the power play this year. He is joined by Frank Vatrano and Trevor Zegras. Vatrano has two goals and six assists this year, while Zegras had a goal and two assists this year.

Still, the Ducks will be missing a major piece of their offensive attack. Mason McTavish is day-to-day and may miss this game. He has scored two goals and six assists this year, sitting second on the team in points this year. Still, the Ducks get production from Leo Carlsson and Ryan Strome. Carlsson has five goals and two assists this year, while Strome has three goals and four assists on the year.

Lukas Dostal is expected to be in goal for the Ducks in this one. He is 4-6-2 on the year with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. He gave up three goals on 39 shots last time out. Still, Dostal has not won a game in his last five starts. He has just two games in that time span with a save percentage of over .900.

Final Red Wings-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings come in as favorites in terms of odds in this early-season NHL game. Still, they are scoring just 2.47 goals per game this year, but are solid on the power play, sitting seventh in the NHL on power play conversion. The Ducks are scoring just 2.20 goals per game this year. Both teams are solid on defense though. The Ducks give up 3.07 goals per game, 14th in the NHL. The Red Wings give up just three goals per game, sitting 12th in the NHL. With two solid goaltenders playing in this one, and two teams that struggle to score, the best play in this one is on the total. Take the under in this one.

Final Red Wings-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 (-122)