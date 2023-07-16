Have the Cincinnati Reds finally found their match? The young upstart team was lighting the MLB on fire over the last month or so, thanks in large part to hotshot rookie Elly De La Cruz's brilliance. Over the last three games, though, Cincy has been stumped by their division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brew Crew has completely shut down the Reds offense, allowing 0 runs throughout the first three games of their series. Their dreadful three-game performance is something that the MLB hasn't seen in over a century, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The Reds are the 1st team in at least 130 years with 0 Runs & less than 8 Hits in a 3-game span. pic.twitter.com/C3XDA00sJ4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 16, 2023

The Reds' offense has been completely decimated by the Brewers' slingers. Pitching has been Milwaukee's biggest strength over the last few years, but even the most optimistic cheese-head couldn't have anticipated this level of dominance. Cincinnati's hitters simply couldn't buy a hit, and struggled even more in RISP situations.

The encouraging sign for the Reds is that their defense and pitching held their own against the Brewers for the most part. Out of the three losses, two of those losses were 1-run games. As long as Cincinnati finds their offensive mojo again while maintaining that defense, they should be able to avoid a series sweep against their rivals.

The Reds unfortunately already lost their NL Central lead to the Brewers amid this three-game skid. Cincinnati will have to fight tooth-and-nail against the Milwaukee in order to keep their spot atop the division. Considering the bloodbath going on for the Wild Card spots… that might be their best chance of returning to the playoffs.