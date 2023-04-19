Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Hunter Greene has impressed the Cincinnati Reds since his arrival, leading to a long-term contract extension. While the Reds are excited to retain their young flamethrower, Greene is even more stoked to be staying in Cincinnati.

The Reds signed Greene to a six-year, $53 million contract extension. Upon signing his name, Greene made it clear that he is proud to be a Cincinnati Red.

“Huge shoutout to my team of agents (CAA Baseball) Ryan, Amber, Evan, the whole $ team & the (Reds) front office,” Greene tweeted. “I’ve been dreaming of this since I was 6 years old. Great teammates & staff. I couldn’t be happier. Let’s go Cincinnati.”

Huge shoutout to my team of agents @CAA_Baseball Ryan, Amber, Evan, the whole $ team & the front office @Reds. I've been dreaming of this since I was 6 years old. Great teammates & staff. I couldn't be happier. Let's go Cincinnati 🔥#HG103🔥 pic.twitter.com/grMjas5NZl — Hunter Greene (@HunterGreene17) April 19, 2023

Cincinnati selected Greene with the second overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. His path to the major leagues faced a bit of a speed bump as he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019. Greene worked his way back and made the Reds’ Opening Day roster in 2022. Now, he has cemented himself as a key fixture in Cincinnati’s rotation for at least the next six years.

On the surface, Hunter Greene’s 5-13 record as a rookie may look bleak. But Greene was pitching for a Reds team that went 62-100. While he could improve on his 4.44 ERA, Greene’s 164/48 K/BB ratio shows his true power potential on the mound.

Greene has made four starts through the 2023 season. While he’s failed to record a win or loss, Greene has a 4.24 ERA and a 24/6 K/BB ratio. He has routinely reached over 100 MPH on his fastball.

The Reds might be at the bottom of the NL Central now. However, as they look to their future, they want Greene to be a major part of it.