It is difficult to exactly put into words the uplifting and electrifying affect the Cincinnati Reds' historic 12-game winning streak is having on the city and even baseball fans all across the country. Franchise great Joey Votto has had the unique privilege of making his long-awaited return to action right in the middle of this insanity. The 39-year-old is not taking any of it for granted.

“This is really a great experience for me,” Votto said, per Bally Sports South. “I don't like getting ahead of ourselves because it's June, but this has been fun so far. I think we have really good potential. And I think that the average Reds fan at home has a team they, their grandparents, kids can have a great team watching because it's a fine brand of baseball.”

“I told (Ronald Acuña Jr.) today that he’s my favorite major-league player.” 🤝 (🎥 via @BallySportsCIN) pic.twitter.com/ae63RbpI9B — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) June 24, 2023

The key phrase used by the six-time All-Star first baseman was “not getting ahead of ourselves.” Of course all of Cincinnati wants this epic run, which has been spearheaded by the MLB debut of rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz, to foretell legitimate postseason success. But it is important to really enjoy this moment.

Fans have reaffirmed their love for the game in such a meteoric and deep manner. Once a loss, or even a couple in a row, inevitably come they must hold onto to that special feeling. Both they and this franchise deserve it. For Joey Votto, who has been the face of the Reds for almost his entire 17-year career, this could be his last chance on a true contender. That is also undeniably deserved.

But Votto is not just here for the ride. He belted both the tying and go-ahead home runs in a wild comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves Friday night. The 21-year-old De La Cruz hit for the cycle to send Great Ball American Park into complete delirium. Winning and simultaneously mesmerizing a crowd is a truly special combination.

The Reds hope to keep perfecting that formula on Saturday afternoon for the second game of this weekend series vs. Atlanta. The party resumes at 4:10 p.m. ET.