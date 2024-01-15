With the Lions picking up a playoff win over the Rams, the Reds now find themselves at the bottom of sports history.

When the Cincinnati Reds approach 2024 Opening Day, they'll hope to have a season as success as the Detroit Lions have had. However, the Lions' latest historic win has put the Reds in sports history infamy.

The Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams in their Wild Card matchup, 24-23. It was the first time Detroit had won a playoff matchup since 1991. Now, the Reds have the longest streak of not advancing in the playoffs. Cincinnati last won a playoff series in 1995.

Part of the reason the Reds have such a disastrous streak is their inability to get into the playoffs in the first place. Since 1995, Cincinnati has made the postseason just four times. They failed to advance past the NLDS.

Their most recent postseason appearance came in 2020, when the Reds went 31-29 over the CO-VID19 shortened season. However, they were quickly bounced out of the playoffs in the Wild Card Series by the Atlanta Braves, 2-0.

Heading into the 2024 campaign, the Reds – like the Lions – are looking to take years of misfortune and turn it into a deep playoff run. Cincinnati has a bevvy of young talent ready to prove the Reds are a team to be feared. Players like Elly De La Cruz, Matt McClain and Spencer Steer will all lead the charge. Cincinnati has emboldened their playoff hopes with free agents such as Jeimer Candelario and Frankie Montas.

The Reds will certainly have competition in the NL Central and the entire National League. But they have been without playoff success for what feels like an eternity. Now in the sports' playoff success cellar, the Reds know the only way forward is up.