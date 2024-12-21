The New York Yankees missed out on Juan Soto at the MLB Winter Meetings. And they have sought to bolster their roster ever since. The Yankees started this by trading for Cody Bellinger in a deal with the Chicago Cubs. Fans are awaiting their next big move. But on Friday night, they made a small trade with the Cincinnati Reds involving catcher Jose Trevino.

The Yankees have traded Trevino to the Reds, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. In return, New York received two players. The Bronx Bombers acquired right-handed reliever Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson.

Trevino has spent the last three seasons with the Yankees. For a time, he served as the team's primary catcher. However, he was bumped down the depth chart in 2024. Rookie Austin Wells received the lion's share of playing time for New York last season. Trevino and Wells helped New York to a World Series appearance, though they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jose Trevino carries a career slash line of .236/.275/.362. He turned in his best performance in 2022. Trevino slashed .248/.283/.388 that year with 11 home runs and 42 RBI. His performance earned him his only career All-Star nod to date. And now-former Yankees catcher won a Gold Glove for his efforts behind the plate.

The Reds have sought some added catching depth behind Tyler Stephenson. Stephenson enjoyed a breakout season for Cincinnati in 2024. He slashed .258/.338/.444 while hitting 19 home runs, 66 RBI, and posting a 2.4 bWAR. Veteran catcher Luke Maile served as his backup, but he currently remains a free agent.

Trevino gives Cincinnati a better backup option behind Stephenson. In this deal, they give up a 34-year-old reliever who made his MLB debut in 2022. Cruz has pitched to a 4.52 ERA over the last three seasons. He has struck out 36% of opposing hitters during that span, as well. Meanwhile, Jackson has played 124 MLB games and serves as a depth option for the Yankees.