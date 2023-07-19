Reese Witherspoon's ex-husband Jim Toth was seen out with a new girlfriend months after the couple announced that they would be filing for divorce.

“Jim was staying with a new girlfriend at the Sendero Nosara in Costa Rica,” a witness confirmed to PEOPLE. “They seemed to be staying in a suite, and they looked really happy, just chilling and soaking up that pura vida vibe. It was definitely romantic.”

The two announced that they would be filing for divorce in a statement shared to Instagram in March. They had been married for 12 years.

In their statement, the pair said, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The Legally Blonde actress recently got vulnerable about why she decided to go this route in announcing their divorce compared to her previous one.

“When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control,” she told Harper's Bazaar.

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening.”

Reese Witherspoon was previously married to Ryan Phillippe from 1998-2008. They share two children: Deacon Phillipe and Ava Phillipe.