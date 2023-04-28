Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What happened to Will Levis? That was the question on the minds of many fans watching the Kentucky star quarterback slide down NFL Draft boards- and all the way out of the first round where he was projected to land on Thursday night. As it turns out, some teams had a reason for passing on Levis- and it is pretty shocking.

One team called Levis’ foot injury, which caused him to miss two game last year with Kentucky, “problematic“, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Another team reportedly believed that Levis would be able to play through the injury, but that surgery would be required after the season, reports Mortensen.

For his part, Levis is maintaining that the injury to his left toe, which forced him into a walking boot and sidelined him for a couple contests, is fully healed.

Levis may feel that he’s healthy with 100 percent conviction, but it’s not easy to change the minds of evaluators, especially when they have injury concerns looming in the back of their minds.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Kentucky star wowed scouts at the NFL Combine with his arm strength- and was regarded as highly as the number-one pick by ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr at one point.

Given this information about Levis’ injury, it’s fair to wonder if it will cause him to slide even further down NFL Draft boards.

Of course, this could open the door to teams with an established, older starter under center who might not have been comfortable taking the plunge on a first-round quarterback.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Levis.