As John Cena prepares to return to the WWE Universe for the final year of his wrestling career, one of the biggest questions surrounding this run involves Ric Flair's all-time World Championship record, which currently sits at 16.

Would one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling get to put the ultimate feather in his cap on the way to a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame? Or would he instead focus on securing the Intercontinental Championship, finally becoming a Grand Slam Champion on the way out of the door? Well, in the opinion of Flair in an appearance on Busted Open Radio, the “Nature Boy” boldly declared that it will be his daughter who breaks his record, not Cena, as the Hollywood star likely doesn't care about accomplishing that feat.

“It's time. John Cena doesn't want to break the record, he doesn't give a s**t about that. John is in a different world now. Wrestling will always be his passion, but he doesn't care about beating (the record). I still think the biggest thing in the business, when it happens, it'll be a real game changer, just like she is in real life, is her breaking the title record or even tying it. I believe it's in the cards,” Flair declared via Fightful.

“I can look at the show and watch. It's a woman's world now, and she's the best woman's wrestler alive. I think maybe this time off, as unfortunate as it was because of the severity of the injury, I think she's been able to look back and realize just how d**n good she is. I guarantee, when she walks back in the door at whatever show, SmackDown or RAW, it's a game changer. I would bet $10,000 that the first match she wrestles, if it's a good opponent, would get a rating that will be the highest women's rating in a long time in a singles match.”



Is Flair on the money? Will Cena opt against becoming an “All-Time Champ” and instead focus on something like the IC Title, which feels more attainable at this stage of the game? More likely than not, yes, Flair is probably correct; WWE could make bank on one final Cena title reign, and a quick in and out would allow him to close out his career with a big title match against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship, title versus career – not to fantasy book or anything. Still, Charlotte Flair breaking the record is no guarantee either, and if Flair puts that $10,000 down, he might find his pockets a bit lighter, as there's a chance it happens on Netflix, where there aren't traditional ratings.