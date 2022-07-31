Mick Foley makes a surprise appearance at Ric Flair’s Final Match

In case you haven’t heard, 73-year-old Ric Flair having one final wrestling match before he calls it a career, and, in a fun twist of fate, he’s throwing a massive party in Nashville featuring many of the best wrestlers, new and old, the independent scene has to offer.

From a Bunkhouse Brawl that rapidly turned into old-heads like Bully Rey versus GCW standouts like Nick Gage, Joey Janella, and Blake Christian, a four corners match between Jonathan Gresham, Alan Angels, Konosuke Takeshita, and Nick Wayne, a tag bout between The Briscoes and The VonErichs, and even a match between The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and the new Four Horseman, which is very weird indeed.

And yet, after just one match on the pre-show, a surprise performer from Flair’s past, none other than “Cactus Jack” himself, Mick Foley, came out to show love for his long-time foe and to help Jacob Fatu take care of Frank the Clown, who took the preshow as an opportunity to take shots at the Nature Boy for going after “One last payday before he dies.”

While Foley clearly isn’t in wrestling shape anymore, as he’s in his mid-50s and has had more than a few surgeries to correct the litany of injuries, “Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy” remains an imposing presence who commands an inordinate amount of respect, even from the Clown Prince of Warrior Wrestling, Frank the Clown. Foley blocked Frank’s path to the backstage area after running away from Fatu’s arrival, walked him down to the ring, and celebrated shortly thereafter as the “The Samoan Werewolf” delivered a certified running neck breaker in the corner of the ring.

Needless to say, Ric Flair’s Final Match will feature even more fun interactions, surprise arrivals, and Tony Schiavone waxing poetic on the glory days of WCW and Jim Crockett Promotions.