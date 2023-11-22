Skip Bayless and Richard Sherman got into a heated disagreement on Bayless' show 'Undisputed' that surprised many viewers.

The sports talk show ‘Undisputed' has been known nationwide for its suite of high-stakes, emotional takes from pro athletes, former pro athletes, and of course Skip Bayless, the mercurial host who's covered the NFL for decades.

Bayless dropped a truth bomb on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's MVP chances recently that surprised fans. Bayless is known for his hard-nosed, tough-minded and critical style of sports analysis.

He recently criticized the Cowboys for their lackluster performance against what has become a terrible Giants team.

On Tuesday, it was former All-Pro Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman's chance to go on the offensive, as he took issue with Bayless' analysis regarding the debate on a controversial type of tackle that has been widely debated across the National Football League.

Sherman had a bone to pick with Bayless not having played the game at the highest level, as he and co-host Keyshawn Johnson both have over the course of their respective NFL careers.

“Stop raising your voice Skip, you're speaking on something you have no experience doing,” Sherman says during the clip of the show, which can be viewed below.

Bayless, never one to back down, decided to play the ‘experience' card with Sherman, telling him he's been covering the NFL since before the former Stanford Cardinal defensive back was born.

YIKES: Things are not going very well between Richard Sherman and Skip Bayless…. pic.twitter.com/q5ktoiUjWf 😬😬😬 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 22, 2023

The show airs at 9:30 a.m. on weekday mornings on the Fox Sports 1 television network.

Bayless is also joined by Michael Irvin, the Dallas Cowboys' legendary wide receiver who won three Super Bowls with the franchise that has been dubbed ‘America's Team.'