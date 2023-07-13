Fitness guru Richard Simmons, known for his vibrant personality and high-energy workouts, has made a rare public statement on his 75th birthday. “This is a big milestone. I just want to see him happy, which he is,” his representative shared with ET.

Richard Simmons' rep shares a heartwarming update on fitness icon's 75th birthday!🎉 pic.twitter.com/lpEwh7ZbJ1 — E! News (@enews) July 12, 2023

Richard Simmons, who was a prominent figure in the '80s and '90s, captured the public's attention with his appearances on talk shows, cookbooks, infomercials, and workout videos. However, he has largely withdrawn from the public eye in recent years, prompting rumors and concerns from his fans.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

An update provided by a friend on Simmons' 70th birthday in 2018 echoed the sentiment of his representative. The friend shared, “He's doing very well. He's his jovial self. He spends most of his time at home and in his yard… He keeps up with his reading and does what he wants to do. He deserves this time to himself.”

While Simmons hasn't had a public appearance since 2014, he maintains contact with his family and close friends. In 2016, there were allegations that he was being held hostage by his housekeeper, but Simmons quickly denied these claims in a phone interview on “Today.” He asserted, “No one is holding me in my house as a hostage… I do what I want to do, as I've always done.”

Simmons' rare statement on his 75th birthday offers a glimpse into his current state of happiness and well-being. As Simmons celebrates this milestone birthday, his focus remains on finding joy and living life on his own terms.