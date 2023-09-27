Rapper and music mogul Rick Ross recently made a low-key attempt to capture the attention of Kayla Nicole, former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. He is the biggest boss we've seen thus far, after all, so going the under-the-radar route fits the bill. This interesting development occurred when Kayla Nicole shared bikini photos from her vacation in Tulum, Mexico, back in July, HipHopDX confirms. Six weeks later, Rick Ross decided to subtly make his presence felt by sliding into her Instagram comments section.

With a straightforward message, Rick Ross wrote, “Your future bright.” While it may not be the boldest attempt at flirting, it's a clear signal of his admiration for her. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, might not be too concerned about this interaction, especially since he's recently made headlines for his new romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Nicole (@iamkaylanicole)

Kayla Nicole, an on-air sports reporter and fashion model, shared an on-and-off relationship with the Super Bowl champion Kelce for five years until they reportedly parted ways in May 2022. She previously revealed the story of how they got together, explaining that Kelce had been following her on social media and occasionally flirting with double-taps on her posts. It took a bit of courage and encouragement from friends for her to initiate contact, eventually leading to their romantic connection.

Travis Kelce, reflecting on their beginnings, admitted that he was captivated by Kayla Nicole's social media presence. He spent over a month following her and engaging with her content before she finally messaged him on New Year's. Their relationship blossomed from there.

Rick Ross' casual comment certainly stirred some interest, but it remains to be seen whether anything will come of it in the future. For now, it's another intriguing twist in the love lives of these high-profile individuals.