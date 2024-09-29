Normally, when a wrestler in WWE or any other promotion hits an incredible move or pulls off an impressive spot in a match, they will hear positive praise from their booker for turning in a good effort… unless you're Ricochet.

That's right, while appearing on Talk is Jericho, Ricochet recalled how one time, after hitting a pretty incredible spot in a match against Retribution, Mr. McMahon critiqued the acrobatic grappler, as he didn't want to see a mid-card guy hitting spots John Cena couldn't.

“I just remember coming to the back, and everyone's like, ‘Oh, it's great.' I remember Vince being like, ‘Yo, that was too spectacular. John Cena couldn't even do that,'” Ricochet recalled via Fightful. “In my head, I'm thinking, no, he literally can't do that, I understand. I agree with you. I'm just so confused, and I want to — but I'm the type of person; if I start to say something, Imma say too much. Ask anybody who knows me; I get it from my mom. So I just say, okay, what am I gonna do? I'm gonna start an argument with Vince? No.”

Alright, if WWE wasn't going to allow wrestlers to hit moves Cena couldn't do, they would be left with about a dozen offensive maneuvers to choose from, as “The Face That Runs the Place” liked to play the hits instead of getting experimental. Still, in Ricochet's opinion, he could have done just about anything in the ring, and it wouldn't have really mattered, as he was never earmarked to be a star in WWE.

Ricochet reveals his real role in WWE

Elsewhere in his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Ricochet discussed his exit from WWE, which featured a pretty consistent string of beatings on the way out by Bron Breakker. Why, some wondered, was that the strategy? Well, because when it came to the “First in Flight,” taking big moves was sort of his job in the WWE Universe.

“Guys, I never won, for one. So if I won and left, it would be weird. Two, it's like, he [Bron Breakker] just started on RAW, they're trying to make him a big threat, they're trying to make him do something that's dastardly,” Ricochet explained. “That was Ricochet's role to take the moves from the people, that was always Ricochet's role. It doesn't matter if it was Braun or Drew or whoever, you know what I mean? Bronson Reed, Shinsuke, to take their move. I'm gonna take their move. It is what it is, it was a blessing and a curse, I blame myself.”

Is it a tad weird that Ricochet so consistently refers to himself in the third person? Sure, but other than that, what is he really saying that is incorrect? While he did win matches, feuds, and even titles in WWE, he was largely used as a setup guy and would have been if he stuck around long-term, which simply isn't the case in AEW.