Two days after Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested for allegedly punching and strangling his girlfriend, the Houston Rockets have called teams to gauge the trade market for the embattled guard.

“The Houston Rockets are working to trade guard Kevin Porter Jr. in the wake of his charges of felony assault and strangulation due to an alleged attack on his girlfriend,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

Houston has reportedly contacted multiple teams offering draft compensation as a sweetener for taking on Porter and sending back a player who can help the Rockets win in 2023-24. Porter's $15.9 million salary for this season is fully guaranteed, unlike none of three remaining years on his current contract.

The NBA is currently in the midst of investigating the allegations against Porter. Per terms of the collective bargaining agreement, neither the Rockets nor any other team who employs him can levy punishment against Porter before the league finishes its probe. Houston is “keeping all options open” regarding Porter's future, according to The Athletic.

Porter was arrested on Monday in New York City and charged with assault and strangulation. Kysre Gondrezick, a WNBA free agent, told police that the 23-year-old stuck her “repeatedly with a closed fist” and applied “pressure to her neck by forcefully squeezing it” early Monday morning at the Millennium Hilton in downtown Manhattan. The alleged attack left Gondrezick with a fractured vertebrae in her neck, according to a criminal complaint.

Given the well-deserved public relations nightmare surrounding him, it's hard to believe other teams would be excited about trading for Porter no matter what draft compensation may come with him. The Rockets are prohibited from trading a first-round pick until 2028, meaning potential suitors would only receive second-rounders or pick swaps for the chore of taking on Porter and quickly releasing him while sending a valuable contributor back to Houston.

Maybe a team hoping to shed salary to duck the luxury tax or free up future spending capital in free agency would be interested in that undertaking. Considering the horrific accusations made against Porter and Houston's lack of high-value draft assets available for trade, though, the Rockets will likely have difficulty finding him a (temporary) NBA home.