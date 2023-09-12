Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.'s future in the NBA is in jeopardy following the assault allegations against him.

Porter was arrested on Monday in New York City after her alleged assault of girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick, a WNBA free agent, was reported. According to recent information, Porter was upset after Gondrezick locked the door to their room at the Millennium Hotel in Times Square. After asking the help of hotel security to access the room, the Rockets player allegedly struck and beat up his partner.

Initial reports noted that Gondrezick sustained a laceration to the right side of the face. The former Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever playmaker also complained about neck pain. However, new updates noted that Gondrezick suffered a fractured neck vertebra, as well as a cut above her right eye.

In light of the incident, the NBA is investigating the matter, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The veteran reporter also noted that the situation puts Porter's future in the league in “peril.” As everyone knows, Adam Silver and co. don't condone such violent actions.

“The league launched an investigation and they'll handle it in the near-term… There's no question Kevin Porter Jr.'s future, not just with the Rockets, but in the NBA is very much in peril,” Woj said in the latest episode of NBA Today.

If Kevin Porter Jr. is indeed proven guilty of the assault, there's a heavy punishment waiting for him.

For what it's worth, the Rockets are aware of the matter and have refused to comment anything specific until they get more information on the issue.

“We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time,” the Rockets said.

Kysre Gondrezick’s sister reacts to Kevin Porter Jr.'s assault

In the wake of the alleged attack, Kysre Gondrezick's sister, Kalabrya, sent a stern warning to Kevin Porter Jr. for what he has reportedly done. The former Division I NCAA basketball player for the Michigan State Spartans unleashed her anger on her Instagram Story, threatening to exact revenge and physically harm the Rockets guard.

“[Kevin Porter Jr.] if you think you gone touch my sister [and] not get touched. Count ya f**king days. Better hope and pray you'll be able to walk again let alone dribble. You may have gotten away with this s**t in the past cus yo mama ain't beat ya a** but we spank lil punk a** b**ches like you everyday. Don't show up to that crib. We gone do it to you. Lil b**ch.”

It remains to be seen what will happen to Porter in light of the recent controversy, though as Woj hinted, it could be career-threatening. Not to mention that it isn't the first time the Rockets and the NBA had problems with the player's conduct.

Porter has “well-documented anger management issues.” Even during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his off-court problems were already present. Cavs fans will still probably remember his weapon charges back in 2020, although those were eventually dropped. That is a big reason why the Wine and Gold moved on from the troubled rising star.

While it appeared Porter was making strides in working on his personal issues, it seems it wasn't enough and he still has plenty to do. It's unknown if he will get another chance to make up for his mistakes, though it's not looking good for sure.