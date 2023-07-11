The Houston Rockets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Summer League action Tuesday. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Rockets-Thunder prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Rockets are 2-0 in the Summer League thus far and have scored 100+ points in both games. Houston is getting production from their 2022 first round pick in Jabari Smith Jr. Smith is clearly more defined and talented than anyone else he has played. In the two games, he has scored 33 points and 38 points. Their two first round picks from this years draft have also been playing well. In his one game played, Amen Thompson had 16 points, four rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Cam Whitmore has played both games and is averaging 17.5 points per game, two assists and six rebounds. In the first game of Summer League, Whitmore recorded a double-double.

The Thunder have played just one Summer League game and beat the Dallas Mavericks 91-80. In the game, 2022 first round pick Chet Holmgren had 16 points and 10 rebounds. 2023 first round pick Cason Wallace finished with 20 points on 7-15 shooting. Wallace and Holmgren are a tough duo to compete against for these Summer League teams. Their second round pick, Keyontae Johnson finished witih nine points and five assists in 16 minutes off the bench. That is a very respectable stat line.

Here are the Vegas Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Summer League Odds: Rockets-Thunder Odds:

Houston Rockets: +5.5 (-118)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -5.5 (-104)

Over: 185.5 (-110)

Under: 185.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder

TV: NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets are without three of their better Summer League players. That leaves just Cam Whitmore to lead the charge. Ousmane Dieng could also be a huge help for the Rockets. Regardless, Houston has a couple big holes to fill now that Smith and Tari Eason are done for the Summer. If Wallace and Dieng can control the ball on offense and make the difference Houston thinks they are capable of, then the Rockets should cover the spread.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets have shut down Jabari Smith Jr, Tari Eason and Amen Thompson (he did not play game two, either). Those are three of the better players on Houston's Summer League roster, so the Rockets are going to be short-handed. The Thunder should be able to take advantage of this and overpower the Rockets with their talent.

It is unclear whether Holmgren will play in this game, but Cason Wallace will definitely get some reps. Wallace is a good player and is capable of knocking down the three-ball at a high rate. He made six in the first game of the Summer League and he will look to get hot from deep once again. If Wallace can put up a big number and begin to get his teammates involved, the Thunder should cover the spread.

Final Rockets-Thunder Prediction & Pick

Without Smith, Eason and Thompson, the Rockets Summer League roster is kind of blah. Yes, Whitmore can play some ball, but he will not be enough to fill the void left by the three stars sitting out. I expect the Thunder to take full advantage of this and win the game while covering the spread.

Final Rockets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -5.5 (-104), Under 185.5 (-110)