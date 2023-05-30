The Colorado Rockies (24-31) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) for the second game of a four game set on Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Diamondbacks prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was won by the Diamondbacks 7-5 . Four different players for Arizona had a multi-hit game in this one. Pavin Smith only had one hit, but he made it count as he sent it over the fence for a three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and home run while Jake McCarthy racked up two RBI, as well. Drey Jameson threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to hold off the Rockies after Ryne Nelson gave up five earned runs. Ryan McMahon led the Rockies with four hits on the day and three RBI. Three other players had two hits on the game and the Rockies tallied 13 total hits.

Kyle Freeland and Zac Gallen will get the start in this game.

Here are the Rockies-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Diamondbacks Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+102)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-122)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Freeland already has a start against Arizona this season. In that game, the Rockies lost, but Freeland pitched well. He threw six innings, allowed three runs on five hits and struck out three. That goes down as a quality start for Freeland and is usually enough to keep his team in the game. If he can have another start like that, the Rockies should be able to stay in the game and cover the spread.

Colorado is hitting .306 in their last seven games. Gallen has allowed 30 hits in 29 innings in May and owns an ERA above 4.00. Gallen is not pitching his best right now and Colorado needs to take advantage of that. If the Rockies can hit get hot at the plate, they should be able to score and cover this spread. Keep in mind, Colorado had more hits than the Diamondbacks in game one.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Zac Gallen is one of the best pitchers in baseball right now. He has a 2.97 ERA in 11 starts this season to go along with a 1.02 WHIP. In 66 2/3 innings pitched, Gallen has struck out 75 batters and walked 14 while allowing just two home runs. Gallen ranks above average in chase rate and whiff percentage. A lot of his whiffs come on pitches outside of the zone. The Rockies have the fourth highest chase rate and ninth highest whiff percentage as a team. Gallen has a great matchup in this game and should be able to shut down the Colorado offense.

In home games, Gallen has thrown 35 innings, allowed just 19 hits and struck out 47. He has also walked only four batters in home games this season while allowing just three earned runs. This gives Gallen a home ERA of 0.77 and WHIP of 0.66. He is lights out at Chase Field and if he can continue this, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Rockies are playing well, but it is hard to bet against Zac Gallen this season, especially when he is on home turf. Expect the Diamondbacks to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-122), Under 8.5 (-105)