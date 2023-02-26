Kris Bryant is indeed back. After missing several games in the 2022 MLB season, Bryant scored right away in the Colorado Rockies’ first spring training game of the year, getting to the home plate off of teammate Ryan McMahon’s double in the first inning of Saturday’s contest versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bryant also gave himself a solid grade, which is great to hear considering how little he played in 2022 due to injuries.

“That’s one of those balls where if you don’t score, it looks bad, you know?” Kris Bryant said over that play after the game, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. “I was glad I was able to come around there. It’s good to get the first of everything out there — first slide, first at-bat, first hit, everything. Today was super-successful for me.

Kris Bryant appeared in only 42 games last season for the Rockies, during which he collected just five home runs and 14 RBI while slashing 306/.376/.475 across 160 plate appearances. Foot issues hindered Bryant from performing to the top of his abilities in his first year in Rockies threads, as he dealt with plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise.

This time, it does look the Kris Bryant is feeling 100 percent again, and that’s terrific news for Colorado, which ranked just 26th in 2022 in terms of outfielders wRC+ (86) and 15th in outfielders .313 wOBA.

After a short stint with the San Francisco Giants, where he was traded by the Chicago Cubs in 2021, Kris Bryant signed a seven-year deal worth $182 million with the Rockies in March of 2022.