It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies-Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are almost there, but not yet. Not quite. They lead the San Diego Padres by three games with seven left to play in the National League West race. The Padres have one more game with the lowly Chicago White Sox this weekend. If the Dodgers can take care of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, they would stay three games up in the West if the Padres beat Chicago. If, however, the Dodgers lose this game and the Padres beat the White Sox, LA's lead would be just two games with the Padres coming to Los Angeles for a three-game series starting on Tuesday.

The math is simple for the Dodgers: If they enter the Padre series up two, losing two of three would mean they would enter the weekend leading by only one game. If, on the other hand, the Dodgers enter the Padre series up by three games, they could lose twice to San Diego and could still enter the final weekend leading by two games. As we get down to the final few games of the season, a one-game difference is a very big deal. This is a very important game for the Dodgers, and there is the added point that if they want the top seed in the National League, they are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies and need a strong week to get that top seed.

Rockies-Dodgers Projected Starters

Antonio Senzatela vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Antonio Senzatela (0-0) has a 6.00 ERA. He made his first start last week after a long injury absence. It's hard to gather any real information from three innings. We will see if Senzatela can go four, maybe five, innings in this appearance.

Last Start: Monday, September 16 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks: 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

2024 Road Splits: none

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2) has a 2.63 ERA. He is being slowly ushered back into the Dodger rotation after his multi-month absence due to injury. Yamamoto is allowing baserunners but is pitching out of trouble. He has allowed one run in eight innings of work in two appearances since his return to the rotation. The Dodgers would really love to see Yamamoto go five innings and not allow more than two runs in this game.

Last Start: Monday, September 16 versus the Atlanta Braves: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 43 1/3 IP, 40 H, 18 R, 5 HR, 6 BB, 51 K

Here are the Rockies-Dodgers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: +290

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How to Watch Rockies vs Dodgers

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Rockies) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yamamoto is not ready to pitch five or six innings. The overworked Dodger bullpen is likely to have its fingerprints on the game, which is not the best news for Los Angeles.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers need this game. They did not hit well with runners on base on Saturday in their loss to Colorado. Chances are the Dodgers won't lose back-to-back games at home versus the Rockies.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers losing on Saturday makes them a better, stronger choice on Sunday. Surely they're going to hit better and score more. Take Los Angeles.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5