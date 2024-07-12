Sean Manaea heads to the mound for the New York Mets as they face the Colorado Rockies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Mets prediction and pick.

Rockies-Mets Projected Starters

Tanner Gordon vs. Sean Manaea

Tanner Gordon (0-1) with a 7.11 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP

Last Start: Gordon went 6.1 innings last time out, giving up eight hits and two home runs. Gordon would surrender five runs as he took the loss to the Royals.

2024 Road Splits: Gordon has not made a road start in his career.

Sean Manaea (5-3) with a 3.42 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Manaea went six innings in his previous outing, giving up just two hits and three walks. He did not give up a run but also did not factor into the decision as the Mts beat the Pirates 3-2

2024 Home Splits: Manaea has made nine home starts, a 2-3 record. He has a 4.40 ERA at home with a .241 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Mets Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: +205

New York Mets: -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: COLOR/SNY

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 14th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Ryan McMahon has led the way this year. He is hitting .274 this year with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs. He has also scored 48 times this year. Brenton Doyle has also been a great ear. He is hitting .280 on the year with a .347 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 53 runs scored. Further, Doyle has stolen 20 bases this year. Ezequiel Tovar is also having a solid year. He is hitting .265 on the ear with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. Further, he has scored 43 times in the year.

Brenton Doyle has been on fire in the last week. He is hitting .474 over the previous week with a .582 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and seven RBIs while scoring four times. Sam Nullar i also hitting well as of late. He has hit .400 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs. He has scored four times in the last week. Ryan McMahon is also hot right now. He is hitting .370 over the last week, with two RBIs and two runs scored. The Rockies are hitting well as a team as of late. They are hitting .252 over the last week with eight home runs and 24 runs scored in seven games.

The current Rockies have 59 career at-bats against Sean Manaea. They have hit .271 against him. Elias Diaz is two for eight with a home run and two RBIs, while Hunter Goodman also has a home run as hit only hit in three at-bats against Manaea. The most experience comes from Charlie Blackmon. He is 5-14 with three doubles and a triple against Manaea.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting tenth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Brandon Nimmo has led the way this year. He is hitting .252 on the year with a .366 on-base percentage. He has 17 doubles, 16 home runs, and 59 RBIs. Nimmo has also stolen eight bases and scored 58 times. Pete Alonso is also slugging well. He is hitting .240 on the year with a .320 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 48 RBIs and 50 runs scored. Francisco Lindor rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .251 this year with a .318 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 48 RBIs. Lindor has also stolen 16 bases and scored 61 times.

Brandon Nimmo comes into the game hot. He is hitting .286 in the last week with three home runs and seven RBIs. Further, he has stolen a base and scored four times. Francisco Lindor is also hot. He is hitting .269 in the last week with a .387 on-base percentage. He has a home run and five RBIS while scoring four times in the last week. Harrison Bader is also playing well. He is hitting .333 in the last week but has just one RBI. He does have four runs scored in the last week though.

Final Rockies-Mets Prediction & Pick

Sean Manaea has been pitching well as of late. In his last five starts, he has given up just five earned runs, with only one trend. Further, the Mets have won in four of those five games. The Mets offense is also hot right now. With that, take the Mets to get their own at home.

Final Rockies-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (-122)