The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature men's professional golf for the third time in the modern games. A number of players have already descended upon France in hopes of hoisting a gold medal for their country. Rory McIlroy, looking to make amends after a tough championship season, is is not among them.

Instead, he is getting some practice rounds in at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

McIlroy, a fan favorite, was seen walking the fairway as some American fans shouted out at him. They were professing their love for the Irish legend. “New York loves you,” one fan screamed. Others followed up with where they are from in the states.

McIlroy then turned to the fans and shouted back “You are not going to love us next year.”

The crowd of fans erupted in laughter as the Northern Irishman was referencing the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Team USA to look for Ryder Cup redemption

Next year's Ryder Cup will be back in the United States. Team Europe easily handed Team USA an embarrassing loss at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

McIlroy, along with Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose and others dominated the competition. But next year will likely be far more challenging.

The last two times the Ryder Cup was held on American soil, Team USA won 17-11 (2016) and 19-9 (2021). Despite the inherent home field advantage, Rory McIlroy does have a taste of success on the road.

McIlroy was part of the European squad that beat the Americans at Medinah Country Club in Illinois back in 2012, 14.5 to 13.5. Team Europe rode the wave of inspiration created by Seve Ballesteros' passing to pull off the upset. That year, Europe erased a 10-6 deficit, which is still tied for the largest comeback in Ryder Cup history.

But before the biennial event returns, McIlroy will look to capture gold for Northern Ireland in the Paris Olympics.