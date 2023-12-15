Rosario Dawson is adding a new title to her name and she's extremely excited

Actress Rosario Dawson is gearing up for a new role in her life: grandmother! The Ahsoka star recently revealed to Page Six that her 21-year-old daughter, Isabella, is expecting her first child. The news came as an exciting surprise for Dawson, 44, who shared that her granddaughter arrives next year.

Rosario Dawson, who adopted Isabella in 2014 when she was 12 years old, has been deeply involved in guiding her daughter, imparting lessons about activism and philanthropy. Known for her dedication to various causes, Dawson has consistently advocated for environmental issues, notably hosting the SHISEIDO Blue Project’s West Coast beach clean-up in Huntington Beach, California.

Speaking about encouraging her daughter's activism, Dawson emphasized the importance of taking action to preserve the environment for future generations. “We are not leaving this place for our children the way that we got it, and that's just not on my watch,” she expressed, highlighting her determination to make a positive impact.

Dawson's efforts to engage Isabella in activism and advocacy have been influential. While Isabella initially expressed disinterest in a public platform for advocacy, she found her unique way to contribute. Dawson shared that Isabella began expressing her activism through art, creating compelling posters focusing on conservation and anti-violence themes.

Reflecting on her daughter's impactful artwork, Dawson emphasized the power of artistic expression in activism. “We need artists to make signs and write beautiful things that make people understand what we're trying to deal with here,” Dawson expressed.

The actress, known for her roles in “The Mandalorian” and “Daredevil,” has been an advocate for various social and environmental causes. Her dedication to activism continues to influence and inspire her daughter, Isabella, as they both find ways to contribute positively to society.