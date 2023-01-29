Rhea Ripley made WWE history, becoming the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 and win. Ripley’s win became even more impressive after the Judgment Day star revealed she suffered an injury in the middle of the Rumble.

In going coast-to-coast, Ripley made even more history, spending a record-breaking one hour, one minute and eight seconds in the ring. She eliminated Liv Morgan – who entered the Rumble at No. 2 – to earn a title shot at Wrestlemania. But Ripley didn’t win the Royal Rumble fully healthy. Ripley dealt with knee problems throughout the match and said that at one point she actually dislocated it during the Royal Rumble post-show.

“I’m obviously beat up. My knees aren’t very good in general,” Ripley said. “My knee did dislocate for a second, and then it went back in. I’m feeling good now, and because of all my emotions, I’m just excited.”

“I’m blocking out everything else,” Ripley continued. “If anything, I can smell blood in my nose, and that’s definitely there, but my knee is good.”

With her knee now back in place, Rhea Ripley now has a decision to make. Will she challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship or Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Or, will Ripley set her sets on a new challenger if either Belair or Flair were to drop the belts before Wrestlemania?

As fans wait for Ripley’s big decision, they can now appreciate her record-breaking Royal Rumble performance. Ripley has now cemented herself as one of the best young stars in the WWE today.

Dislocated knee or not.