It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Royals Rockies.

The Kansas City Royals are centrally involved in the American League wild card chase. However, the advantageous position they had one month ago has largely evaporated. They are still in the mix, but a month ago, they were leading the pack of teams which comprised the second tier of the American League, below the top three (Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians). Over the past month, they have come back to the pack, primarily because they have not been able to win away from home. The Royals were 34-19 through their first 53 games, on May 25. They were on pace to win over 100 games. We all knew that wasn't likely to last, but the Royals have faltered more severely than they hoped they would. They are 14-23 over their last 37 games and stand at 48-42 through 90 contests. They are 4-13 in their last 17 road games, a jarring drop in quality for a team which had been consistently good through the first two months of the season. Friday night at Coors Field, the Royals continued to struggle on the road, scoring just two runs against the Rockies in another loss. The Royals allowed just four runs at Coors. That should win most nights in a hitter-friendly yard against a mediocre pitching staff, but it's not going well for Kansas City right now. The Royals look like a team which badly needs a reset at the All-Star break, giving a needed rest to young players who have a lot of talent but are not used to a playoff race.

Royals-Rockies Projected Starters

Seth Lugo vs. Austin Gomber

Seth Lugo (11-2) has a 2.17 ERA. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the ace of the Kansas City Royals. Did any baseball expert ever think Lugo would become a bone fide ace and a contender for All-Star Game starter? It's more likely that Tarik Skubal will get the start for the American League in Arlington, but Lugo deserves to be in the conversation for sure, especially since Luis Gil of the Yankees has fallen off the pace in recent weeks. Lugo has been dominant and consistent, the two central characteristics one looks for in an ace-level pitcher. He's going to go at least six innings pretty much every time he gets the ball, and he's not going to allow more than two runs many times. His last start was a six-inning shutout of the very potent, very successful Cleveland Guardians. There's not much more the Royals can ask of Lugo other than getting through the seventh inning of his starts to minimize bullpen exposure to a slightly added degree.

Last Start: Sunday, June 30 versus the Cleveland Guardians: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 10 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 60 2/3 IP, 42 H, 13 R, 4 HR, 15 BB, 58 K

Austin Gomber (1-5) has a 4.72 ERA. Keeping in mind that Rockies pitchers work against the Coors Field handicap, a 4.72 ERA is decent for Gomber, who has been a solid, workmanlike pitcher for Colorado this season. However, Gomber has been bad the past month. He had a 3.38 ERA on the morning of June 12, but then he gave up eight runs in three innings versus the Twins and hasn't really recovered the good form he had in the first two months of the season. His ERA was under 3.00 in late May, so the inflation in his ERA is based on his past five weeks of work. Gomber needs a good start before the All-Star break to provide a reset heading into the second half of the season.

Last Start: Monday, July 1 versus the Milwaukee Brewers: 6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 41 1/3 IP, 39 H, 19 R, 8 HR, 12 BB, 26 K

Here are the Royals-Rockies MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Rockies Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: -174

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 10.5 (-115)

Under: 10.5 (-105)

How to Watch Royals vs Rockies

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals) / MLB (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The pitching matchup is an absolute mismatch. We don't have to say more than that.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are 4-13 in their last 17 on the road. They can't hit away from home right now. Ride that trend.

Final Royals-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Royals are too good to keep losing away from home. Take KC.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Royals-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Royals -1.5