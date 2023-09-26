The Toronto Raptors reportedly enter this week as the favorites to land Damian Lillard in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, two high-ranking NBA team executives said, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

The Raptors have had recent conversations with the Trail Blazers about Damian Lillard, but no deal was imminent as of Monday morning, according to Spears.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Raptors could offer players like Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and rookie Gradey Dick. While Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby are all good pieces, the Trail Blazers are reportedly intrigued about adding a young shooter like Gradey Dick, according to Spears.

It appears that Lillard might finally be traded in the near future as NBA training camps are opening soon. Lillard requested a trade from the Trail Blazers on July 1, and his preferred destination has been the Miami Heat. However, no substantial talks have taken place between the Trail Blazers and the Heat, according to Spears.

The two NBA executives who talked to Spears said they expect Lillard to be traded before media day, which is Oct. 2 for most teams in the league, including the Trail Blazers, Heat and Raptors.

Other teams who have shown interest are the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls, according to Spears.

Spears did report that Lillard is not expected to be a training camp holdout, regardless of whether or not he is traded.

After a long career in Portland, it seems as if we might be finding out Lillard's next team in the near future.