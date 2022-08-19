Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino.

Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel Iglesias, and according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, he also, to a “degree,” made a push to bring in now-former Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson.

Heyman added that Robertson, who played in a combined nine total seasons with the Yankees, was “beloved” when he featured for the AL East powerhouse. However, he noted that “Yankees people” would not say on whether “an uncomfortable ending” ended up playing an instrumental role in the pursuit of the veteran reliever.

Heyman did not further touch on the “uncomfortable ending” matter, although Robertson’s two exits from the Yankees were filled with a bit of behind-the-scenes drama. For one, he opted to leave the Yankees in favor of a move to the Chicago White Sox following the 2014 campaign, signing off on a four-year, $46 million deal. He reportedly wanted “Papelbon money” from the Yankees, which came three years after Jonathan Papelbon put pen to paper on a four-year, $50 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

On the other hand, Robertson guided a players-only meeting in Florida in the final week of the 2018 season to determine postseason shares. The team’s entire support staff, trainers, clubhouse attendants, and batting practice pitchers were reportedly “stiffed” from receiving any shares. There was outside criticism that Robertson could have done more to get non-players in the organization some of the pot.

In the end, Robertson left the Yankees for a second time, as he elected to sign with the Phillies on a two-year deal after the 2018 season.

Overall, the Cubs traded Robertson to the Phillies ahead of this year’s trade deadline in exchange for pitcher Ben Brown. Robertson has since gone on to post a 0.00 ERA in 6.0 innings pitched with the NL East club.

On the Yankees’ part, it will be noteworthy to see on whether there will be any regret over their call to not go all out to haul in Robertson.